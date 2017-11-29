Josh Kelly Test Announced

By Cain Bradley on November 29, 2017
Josh Kelly Test Announced
Josh Kelly will take on IBF Mediterranean Champion Jean Michel Hamilcaro (Getty Images)

On the undercard of Katie Taylor’s first World Title defense, undefeated Josh Kelly will get his biggest test yet…

On the undercard of Katie Taylor’s first World Title defense, taking place on December 13, Josh Kelly (4-0) will get his biggest test yet. The 23-year-old “Pretty Boy” is my favorite of the British Olympic prospects, having shown his incredible timing and accuracy. He will take on Jean Michel Hamilcaro (25-8-3). He recently won the IBF Mediterranean Title against a decent Lenny Bottai. Five of his losses have been against unbeaten prospects including Jack Culcay whilst he has also fought Michel Soro.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: josh kelly Katie Taylor jean michel hamilcaro lenny bottai jack culcay michel soro cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record