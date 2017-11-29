Josh Kelly will take on IBF Mediterranean Champion Jean Michel Hamilcaro (Getty Images)

On the undercard of Katie Taylor’s first World Title defense, taking place on December 13, Josh Kelly (4-0) will get his biggest test yet. The 23-year-old “Pretty Boy” is my favorite of the British Olympic prospects, having shown his incredible timing and accuracy. He will take on Jean Michel Hamilcaro (25-8-3). He recently won the IBF Mediterranean Title against a decent Lenny Bottai. Five of his losses have been against unbeaten prospects including Jack Culcay whilst he has also fought Michel Soro.