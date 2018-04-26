It will be a step up for Taylor, but he has looked nothing but superb since turning pro.

Josh Taylor (12-0) is one of the most exciting prospects in Britain and he will be given a chance to earn a world title shot, when he fights Viktor Postol (29-1) in a final eliminator for the WBC World Championship. It will take place at the SSE Hydro on June 23rd.

It will be a step up for Taylor, but he has looked nothing but superb since turning professional. He has always looked very capable of reaching this level. Postol has been a feared fighter since his domination of Lucas Matthysse but was outclassed by Terence Crawford. The current WBC Champion is José Ramírez, whilst Regis Prograis holds the interim title.