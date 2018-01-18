In the last three years Josh Taylor has only fought twice and is a long way from his peak.

Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor has had his next bout announced. It will be at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on March 3rd. The Scottish superstar will take on a former multi-weight world champion in Humberto Soto. In the last three years he has only fought twice and is a long way from his peak. But it should be an entertaining fight, with Soto willing to come forward and take shots, a far cry from the last bout when Taylor took on Miguel Vazquez.