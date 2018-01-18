Josh Taylor vs. Humberto Soto

By Cain Bradley on January 18, 2018
In the last three years Josh Taylor has only fought twice and is a long way from his peak.

The Scottish superstar’s next bout will be at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow against former champion in Humberto Soto…

Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor has had his next bout announced. It will be at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on March 3rd. The Scottish superstar will take on a former multi-weight world champion in Humberto Soto. In the last three years he has only fought twice and is a long way from his peak. But it should be an entertaining fight, with Soto willing to come forward and take shots, a far cry from the last bout when Taylor took on Miguel Vazquez.

Fighter's Info

  • Humberto Soto

Real Name Armando Humberto Soto Ochoa
Origin Los Mochis Sinaloa Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.05.11 (38)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W65+L8+D2=76
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Gilberto Valenzuela

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.09.13 John Molina Jr 27-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2014.06.14 Wilfrido Buelvas 15-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.03.22 Juan Carlos Abreu 16-0-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.09.28 Mahonri Montes 28-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.06.08 Hiroshi Nakamori 33-5-1 W(TKO) 9/12
2013.02.09 Silverio Ortiz 26-13-0 W(UD) 12/12

