Eddie Hearn today announced the signing of another 2016 GB Olympian in Joshua Buatsi. The Croydon boxer will make his debut on July 1. He was arguably the stand out British boxer at the Rio Olympics on his way to winning a bronze medal. He stopped three time World Championship medalist Elshod Rasulov and only lost to Adilbek Niyazymbetov, a classy operator. His speed and power was clear for everyone to see and he should be an exciting prospect at the professional level. He defends with head movements and at time can look cocky but it is great to watch when his timing is on point. Buatsi is the most exciting prospect from the GB Olympic squad and I will put his ceiling as a world champion. Whether he achieves that is still a long way off but the journey begins next month.