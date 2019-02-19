Why would Joshua want to fight the “softest puncher in the division”? (Ed Mulholland)

No thighs were bitten nor sucker punches thrown, but the fighters deserve a medal for giving it their best shot…

If words won fights, we’d be covering spelling bees. But the tattoos, body piercings and Mohawk haircuts, not to mention the shouting, pushing and shoving, suggested this ain’t no spelling bee.

At today’s presser at Madison Square Garden to formally announce the June 1 title bout between WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) and Brooklyn’s own Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOS), no thighs were bitten nor sucker punches thrown, but the fighters deserve a medal for giving it their best shot.

Joshua dropped the good guy bit to bait “Big Baby” Miller.

“He punches like a fairy,” said Joshua about the next man he’ll face on DAZN. “Fury knocked him down seven times. He’s the softest puncher in the division. I am going to knock him the fuck out. He is a drug abuser. He’s a kickboxer. I am going to knock him out.”

One can only speculate why Joshua would want to fight the “softest puncher in the division.” And if “Fury knocked him down seven times,” as the “Gypsy King” recently claimed, “Big Baby” is not just the “softest puncher in the division,” he’s the “softest puncher in the division” with a china chin.

Joshua wasn’t done.

“Jarrell Miller is a little bitch. I am going to throw this jab down his throat. For a guy that is 300 pounds, he punches like a fairy,” repeated Joshua. “June 1st—this is going to be a show. Come out and watch this one New York. I am not up here playing the gangster role. I really knock people out. Look at his little hands. This is the first time he will sell out a show and it’s because of me. Of course he spends all day thinking about me and watching my fights, he has to—but it still won’t be good enough.”

The little hands deficit has particular resonance here in the U.S. But maybe that’s the case in Great Britain, as well.

When it was Jarrell Miller’s turn to speak, he spoke his mind.

“I’m home. I’m ready. You have no idea,” he said. “I breathe, eat, sleep Anthony Joshua. I have a screen saver of Anthony Joshua. I wake up and think about Anthony Joshua. I see my mother go through some stuff that none of you would survive. I grew up in a third world country. I see my family starving with no shoes on their feet. This is bigger than a fight with Anthony Joshua. It is bigger than me. It is bigger than money.”

If the fight is bigger than money it must be very big indeed. But “Big Baby” sees this as the opportunity of a lifetime and intends to make the most of it.

“There were many years that I didn’t know what I was doing with my life. I’ve always had this anger and drive in my stomach though that would keep me going. I knew that I must be fighting for something. Man, God has a plan for everybody, remember that. It’s bigger than me though, and AJ is just in my way.

“Yeah, he won the Olympics. But that was in his city, they gave it to him. People call me the underdog but that’s alright. I want to be the underdog. We are from the dirt. From the gutter. We are from under the dirt but I work hard for this. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon.”