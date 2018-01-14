“It's the first time in history that two reigning heavyweight champions have met in Britain.”

“A couple of months ago I heard him say, ‘Why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand?...’”

On Saturday, March 31, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Anthony Joshua (WBA and IBF) and Joseph Parker (WBO) will put their heavyweight titles on the line in a rare unification bout. Both are undefeated, Joshua is 20-0 and Parker 24-0, both are beloved in their respective countries, and the young gun from the British Isles is a heavy favorite.

“It’s the first time in history that two reigning heavyweight world champions have met in Britain,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. “I’m delighted to get this fight made—it’s been a long time coming.”

The match also represents the first time since 1987 that two unbeaten heavyweight champions, Mike Tyson and Tony Tucker, agreed to fight.

“Champions should fight Champions and AJ continues to step up to the challenges,” Hearn said. “It’s a classic match-up between two young, fast, undefeated belt holders and it’s going to be an explosive fight.”

A tentative agreement had been reached, but talks had ground to a halt. Parker’s representative in New Zealand, David Higgins, arrived in the UK last week to help close the deal, with Parker earning 30-35% of the take.

“These fights aren’t easy because there is a lot on the line,” said Joshua, “so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

It should be fun while it lasts. Joshua looked a bit baffled in his last fight against wily Carlos Takam, before stopping the Cameroonian in round 10. AJ improves with each fight, but does not look invulnerable.

“Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock,” Parker said. “A couple of months ago I heard him say, ‘Why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand?’

“Well, now he’s about to find out.”