The Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin undercard has started to be announced.

First up was Yvan Mendy (40-4-1) taking on Luke Campbell (18-2). Mendy handed Campbell his first loss…

The Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin undercard has started to be announced.

First up was Yvan Mendy (40-4-1) taking on Luke Campbell (18-2). Mendy handed Campbell his first loss on an Anthony Joshua undercard. Mendy has continued to win, making it ten straight since a defeat to Edis Tatli. Campbell rebounded to win five straight before a loss to Jorge Linares in a world title attempt.

Also announced was a British Title clash between GB Olympian Lawrence Okolie (9-0) and Matty Askin (23-3-1). This will be Askin’s second defence of the title and the two have exchanged words over social media building the desire for many fans to see the fight.