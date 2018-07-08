Joshua vs. Povetkin undercard

By Cain Bradley on August 7, 2018
Joshua vs. Povetkin undercard
The Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin undercard has started to be announced.

First up was Yvan Mendy (40-4-1) taking on Luke Campbell (18-2). Mendy handed Campbell his first loss…

The Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin undercard has started to be announced.

First up was Yvan Mendy (40-4-1) taking on Luke Campbell (18-2). Mendy handed Campbell his first loss on an Anthony Joshua undercard. Mendy has continued to win, making it ten straight since a defeat to Edis Tatli. Campbell rebounded to win five straight before a loss to Jorge Linares in a world title attempt.

Also announced was a British Title clash between GB Olympian Lawrence Okolie (9-0) and Matty Askin (23-3-1). This will be Askin’s second defence of the title and the two have exchanged words over social media building the desire for many fans to see the fight.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: anthony joshua Alexander Povetkin yvan mendy 40-4-1 taking on luke campbell yvan mendy Luke Campbell edis tatli Jorge Linares lawrence okolie matty askin cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Koolz 01:26pm, 08/07/2018

    I don’t believe Joshua wins this fight.  Povetkin has only lost once.  Better inside fighter and doesn’t just stand square in front of another fighter.
    Joshua story is ending.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Yvan Mendy

  • Luke Campbell

Origin France
Date of Birth(Age) 1985.05.21 (33)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W31+L4+D1=37
Trainer Giovanni Boggia

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.13 Felix Lora 19-15-5 W(UD) 6/6
2015.04.25 Edis Tatli 24-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.10.31 Aboubeker Bechelaghem 9-5-1 W(UD) 10/10
2014.05.15 Sebastien Benito 11-8-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.01.17 Sylvain Chapelle 13-15-2 W(UD) 10/10
2013.11.22 Sebastien Benito 11-7-0 W(TKO) 8/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record