Joshua vs. Povetkin undercard
The Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin undercard has started to be announced.
First up was Yvan Mendy (40-4-1) taking on Luke Campbell (18-2). Mendy handed Campbell his first loss on an Anthony Joshua undercard. Mendy has continued to win, making it ten straight since a defeat to Edis Tatli. Campbell rebounded to win five straight before a loss to Jorge Linares in a world title attempt.
Also announced was a British Title clash between GB Olympian Lawrence Okolie (9-0) and Matty Askin (23-3-1). This will be Askin’s second defence of the title and the two have exchanged words over social media building the desire for many fans to see the fight.
Koolz 01:26pm, 08/07/2018
I don’t believe Joshua wins this fight. Povetkin has only lost once. Better inside fighter and doesn’t just stand square in front of another fighter.
Joshua story is ending.