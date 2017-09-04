Neither boxer is a household name. No matter. One thing is for certain. They could fight.

On Sept. 5, 2008 at Graceland Casino in Secunda, Mpumalanga, South Africa, former Olympian Jozsef “Hangman” Nagy (18-2 going in) from Debrecen, Hungary fought 8-0 Zack “Black Warrior” Mwekassa from Kinshasa, Congo for the WBF world cruiserweight title. Neither fighter is a household name, perhaps even in their own households. But one thing is for certain: they could fight…