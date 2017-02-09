Juan trains with his uncle Ricky Funez, who is also a natural. The two are a good team.

Everyone who gets into boxing does so for his or her own reason. A lot of people get into boxing because they feel they have something to prove, and they’ll be darned if they don’t prove it. Many others get involved sheerly for the impeccable workout. And then there are those who are just natural fighters, it is simply what they do. For one young man from the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, California, boxing is just what he does. I am speaking about lightweight boxer, Juan Funez. For over half his life he has been training in the world’s toughest sport and he is still going strong. Juan trains with his uncle Ricky Funez, who is also a natural, when it comes to training boxers. The two are a good team and work well with not just each other, but several other people who all come through the Ten Goose Boxing Gym for their own reasons. Although Juan is only 23 years old, he has the skill and knowledge to coach and assist boxing rookies who may just desire to feel what it’s like to crush one into a mitt, obtain that highly coveted boxing workout, or just looking to have fun. Juan is 10-0-1 with 4 knockouts, and is looking forward to his next match.

How long have you been involved in boxing?

Thirteen years.

How old are you?

Twenty-three.

Where are you from?

My background is half Mexican and half Honduran, but I am from the San Fernando Valley.

How has boxing most influenced your life?

By surrounding me in a good environment, and being very disciplined. It keeps me away from what I don’t need to be around and puts me around people that are positive and brings positivity into my life.

What is the most fun experience you have had while boxing?

It’s fun when I get to go to fights and meet new people. Traveling, going out of town, it’s a good experience, and there’s still plenty more coming.

Have you played any other organized sports? And how do you compare your experience with them to your experience with boxing?

Well, I played basketball, baseball, and soccer. It’s a whole different game. Running and conditioning is different, boxing is tougher and harder. Conditioning wise, it’s way different.

Who is your favorite boxer of all time?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. I had the chance to spar with him. I’m blessed to get in there with a guy who is a legend, and I’m glad I got in there before he retired.

What did you learn most from sparring with Floyd Mayweather?

I learned that he’s very fast, and very accurate. He knows when to throw punches. Even though I’m usually southpaw, he needed a right-handed fighter to prepare him for his second fight with Marcos Maidana. He advised me that when you throw a combo, move your head side to side, move out, and then throw a double jab.

What boxing exercise do you believe to be the most valuable?

Running, you need stamina, especially with strength training, you will build up endurance. There are many things in boxing to help you build up your endurance and stamina.

What do you find to be the greatest attribute of your boxing skill set?

I believe I have a great hook. I always follow a hook with an uppercut. That’s a good combo that I always land.

When is your next match?

Hopefully, October 14th.