Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Agapito Sanchez

By Boxing News on April 20, 2018
Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Agapito Sanchez
Marquez was 19-1. Sanchez was 20-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 21, 1997 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, Juan Manuel Marquez, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, fought Agapito Sanchez, from La Victoria, Dominican Republic, in defense of his WBO NABO featherweight title. Marquez was 19-1 coming in. Sanchez was 20-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Juan Manuel Marquez - Agapito Sanchez



Tags: history 1997 April 21st Agapito Sanchez Juan Manuel Marquez

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Juan Manuel Marquez

  • Agapito Sanchez

Real Name Juan Manuel M rquez Mendez
Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.08.23 (45)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W56+L7+D1=64
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Ignacio Beristain

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.05.17 Mike Alvarado 34-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.10.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 30-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Manny Pacquiao 54-4-2 W(KO) 6/12
2012.04.14 Serhiy Fedchenko 30-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.11.12 Manny Pacquiao 53-3-2 L(MD) 12/12
2011.07.16 Likar Ramos 24-3-0 W(TKO) 1/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record