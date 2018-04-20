Marquez was 19-1. Sanchez was 20-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 21, 1997 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, Juan Manuel Marquez, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, fought Agapito Sanchez, from La Victoria, Dominican Republic, in defense of his WBO NABO featherweight title. Marquez was 19-1 coming in. Sanchez was 20-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…