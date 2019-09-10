Juan Manuel Marquez was transformed from a prizefighter into a shark smelling blood.

On Feb. 28, 2009, Juan Manuel Marquez, the 35-year-old Mexican veteran, met 25-year-old Juan Diaz in his hometown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Díaz controlled the action in the early rounds by putting pressure on the ageless Marquez and pinning him against the ropes. In round five Diaz drew first blood with a serious cut above Marquez’s right eye. Three rounds later it was Marquez’s turn to bloody Diaz, and Marquez was transformed from a prizefighter into a shark smelling blood. Diaz was tough, but one had to be extra tough when fighting Juan Manuel Marquez…