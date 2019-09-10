Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Juan Diaz

Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Juan Diaz
Juan Manuel Marquez was transformed from a prizefighter into a shark smelling blood.

On Feb. 28, 2009, Juan Manuel Marquez, the 35-year-old Mexican veteran, met 25-year-old Juan Diaz in his hometown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Díaz controlled the action in the early rounds by putting pressure on the ageless Marquez and pinning him against the ropes. In round five Diaz drew first blood with a serious cut above Marquez’s right eye. Three rounds later it was Marquez’s turn to bloody Diaz, and Marquez was transformed from a prizefighter into a shark smelling blood. Diaz was tough, but one had to be extra tough when fighting Juan Manuel Marquez…

Juan Manuel Marquez vs Juan Diaz HD



Fighter's Info

  • Juan Manuel Marquez

  • Juan Diaz

Real Name Juan Manuel M rquez Mendez
Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.08.23 (46)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W56+L7+D1=64
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Ignacio Beristain

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.05.17 Mike Alvarado 34-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.10.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 30-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Manny Pacquiao 54-4-2 W(KO) 6/12
2012.04.14 Serhiy Fedchenko 30-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.11.12 Manny Pacquiao 53-3-2 L(MD) 12/12
2011.07.16 Likar Ramos 24-3-0 W(TKO) 1/10

