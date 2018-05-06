Marquez was 43-2-1 coming in. Polo was 37-4-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 7, 2005 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA/IBF featherweight champion Juan Manuel Marquez, aka Dinamita, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his titles against Victor Polo, from Bolivar, Colombia. Marquez was 43-2-1 coming in. Polo was 37-4-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…