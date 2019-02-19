Julian Jackson vs. Herol Graham had boxing classic written all over it, and for good reason.

Julian “The Hawk” Jackson met Herol “Bomber” Graham on Nov. 24, 1990 at the Torrequebrada Hotel & Casino in Andalucia, Spain for the vacant WBC middleweight title. The high flying “Hawk” was the former WBA junior middleweight champion with a record was 40-1 (his only loss was to Mike McCallum in 1986). The equally high flying “Bomber” was the former European and British middleweight champion. His record was 43-2, with his only losses coming at the hands of Sumbu Kalambay in 1987 and McCallum in 1989. This fight had classic written all over it, and for good reason…