Manfredo, tough but limited, was determined to put it all on the line. (Ed Mulholland)

It seems like only yesterday that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was being described at the greatest thing since sliced bread. Partly it was based on his famous father and famous name, and partly it was based on overpowering his opponents. On November 19, 2011 at the Reliant Arena in Houston, Texas, middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, defended his WBC title against Providence, Rhode Island’s Peter Manfredo Jr. Chavez was 43-0-1 going in. Manfredo, a tough but limited competitor, was 37-6 and determined, as usual, to put it all on the line…