“He’s a heavyweight who will try to outwork you. I see him as very similar to Andy Ruiz.”

On Friday, July 12 from Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, two undefeated heavyweight prospects will take on staunch opposition in separate bouts live on Showtime.

In the main event, American Jermaine Franklin (18-0, 13 KOs) will return to Showtime for a second consecutive time versus Jerry Forrest (25-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-rounder. In the co-main, highly ranked Swedish prospect Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs, 1 ND) returns to ShoBox to face former world title challenger BJ Flores (34-4-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the Emerald Queen Box Office.

Franklin, 25, hails from Saginaw, Michigan. He had an impressive amateur career, winning the 2014 National Golden Gloves championship. While Franklin had the opportunity to join Team USA for the 2016 Olympic Games, he chose instead to begin his professional career in 2015.

The Michigan native first appeared on Showtime on the Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer card in April, where Franklin won a unanimous decision over the experienced Rydell Booker.

“In my Showtime debut earlier this year, I felt I could have put on a better show but I won and that’s most important,” Franklin said. “Winning this fight is an important step toward my dreams of fighting for a heavyweight championship. This fight also is a chance for the fans to see me more focused and prepared. Jerry Forrest has been around the game for a while and he brings a lot of skills to the ring. I will be ready for him.”

The 31-year-old southpaw Forrest, who calls Newport News, Virginia home, is an experienced pro. He’s won his last 18 matches and his two losses were to world title challengers Michael Hunter and Gerald Washington.

“This is a long time coming for me,” said Forrest. “My record and my potential are definitely worthy to fight in the main event on national television. This is where I should be. I’m very comfortable and I’m not at all overwhelmed. I’ve fought in the Nationals and big tournaments and I’m not afraid of the spotlight. Franklin throws a lot of punches and tries to bully you out. He’s not super accurate from what I see. He’s a heavyweight who will try to outwork you. I see him as a very similar fighter to Andy Ruiz. My training is going great, I haven’t been out of shape in two years. I’ve been in the gym grinding and doing it old school.”

Wallin first appeared on Showtime on the same card as Franklin, the April Shields vs. Hammer event. Unfortunately, Wallin’s bout with Nick Kisner ended in a No Decision when Kisner was unable to continue as the result of an accidental headbutt.

Wallin was a decorated amateur boxer in Sweden, having won the Swedish Boxing Championship at just 16 years old. He also fought on the Swedish National Boxing team, and as a professional, he is rated in the top 10 by both the WBA and the IBF.

“My U.S. debut did not go the way I had hoped and I didn’t get a chance to show off my skills,” said Wallin. “I’m really looking forward to going out there again getting a chance to show a lot more. This is a fight I need to win if I want to go somewhere. I need to win and I need to look good doing it. I need to be sharp at all times and not take anything for granted. This is a sport where everything can change in the blink of an eye.”

Former world title challenger Flores has spent most of his professional career at cruiserweight, but has won two of his three fights since moving up to heavyweight.

“Not only is this a winnable fight for me, I am 100 percent winning this,” said Flores. “I’m working with [trainers] Angel Heredia and Ibn Cason and world-class heavyweight Kubrat Pulev. Working with this team is perfect for getting my strength and conditioning up for this fight, and sparring with one of the top guys in the world in Pulev is making me very sharp. I know Wallin is undefeated and has a good amateur style. He’s tall and has good boxing ability. I know he’s got some talent and is a young up-and-coming guy. He’ll be trying to make a name for himself off of my name, so I’ll be ready for that.”

