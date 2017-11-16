The trash talking American has the fight before Taylor tries to unify in Ireland next year.

Katie Taylor’s (7-0) next world title fight has been announced. It will take place on Wednesday, December 13th, against the American Jessica McCaskill (5-1). The trash talking American has been calling for this fight and has the fight before Taylor tries to unify in Ireland next year according to Eddie Hearn.

Martin J. Ward (18-0-2) will look to add the European Title to his British and Commonwealth Titles. He comes up against Juli Giner (21-2-1), the Spanish boxer. His losses have come against Miguel Roman and Ruddy Encarnacion. Ward has already beat Encarnacion and the best of the British talent.

The booming British Light Heavyweight scene sees another huge clash as Jake Ball (10-1) takes on Miles Shinkwin (14-2) for the WBA Continental Title. Ball recently rebounded from his loss to McDonagh with a firefight with Joe Sheriff while Shinkwin has lost fights for the British and English titles to Hosea Burton and Joel McIntyre respectively.

Gamal Yafai, Joe Cordina, Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain will also be featured on the card.