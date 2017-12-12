Katie Taylor's WBA lightweight title defense vs. Jessica McCaskill will be live streamed.

Katie Taylor’s WBA lightweight world title defense vs. Jessica McCaskill will be live streamed on Wednesday on Showtime Boxing’s YouTube channel and on their Facebook page starting at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Coverage will be provided by Sky Sports from London. The live streamed event will also feature bouts with Conor Benn, Lawrence Okolie, Josh Kelly, and Joe Cordina in separate bouts.