Ted Cheeseman (12-0) added another good win over Tony Dixon (10-2). His intelligent pressure has served him well since the amateur days and he showed a huge difference in power. He could not stop Dixon despite worrying him a few times but got an 80-72 decision. Tony Bellew did sound concerned about his head and trunk movement at a higher level. Next up for the Londoner will likely be JJ Metcalf as a British Title Eliminator.

Lawrence Okolie (7-0) looked quite impressive stopping Antonio Sousa (4-7-1). He landed clean punches and Sousa went down twice in round one before going in round two. Okolie got the jab going early before working well to the body. He was still caught will silly punches and can at times not throw the most technically perfect punches. The performance becomes more impressive when considering Nathan Gorman, the Heavyweight, took until round five to stop Sousa. Of course the big bout for Okolie is Isaac Chamberlain which has been scheduled for February 3rd. It will be a step up for Okolie and that will really tell us how good he is. In the post-fight interview Okolie suggested that he would not listen to talk about Chamberlain’s name again if he did not take the fight.

Cordina (6-0) had his third fight up at Lightweight, stopping Lee Connelly (7-31-3) in the fourth. He has a lightning quick right hand with good movement and body punching. Along with the Selby brothers, Wales could have some of the most talented pure boxers in Britain. Tony Sims spoke of trying to avoid matching Cordina with big lightweights as he grows into the weight. Cornerman Robbie Sims was on the ropes in round four with a towel but Ian John Lewis let it continue for an extra minute as Cordina landed unanswered punches on the ropes.

Jake Ball (11-1) furthered his reputation with a close win over a game Miles Shinkwin (14-3) to become WBA Continental Champion. It was a cagey bout which Ball won by unanimous decision with scores of 97-93, 98-92 and 98-92. Ball used his southpaw jab whilst Shinkwin tried to come forward but was not throwing enough punches. He did land the right hand once or twice a round but it was not enough. He potentially hurt Ball late on but was unable to push on. Ball has plenty of options but I think the best bout could see him take on JJ McDonagh.

The bout of the night came as Conor Benn (11-0) edged a unanimous decision to Cedrick Peynaud (5-4-3) after the pair exchanged knockdowns. He won with scores of 57-54 which somehow suggests Benn did not lose the second or third but I scored it 55-55 to Penaud. Benn nicked the win with knockdowns in the fifth and sixth. I have believed throughout his whole career Conor Benn was going to be upset at some point and he was not as good as people believed. His athletic gifts have got him past a certain level but at some point that runs out. Penaud not at all scared and also threw big punches with him. He dropped Benn in the first round with a big right hand and then for a second time in the same round. Even once Benn was caught he showed his inexperience, trading with his hands down. Sure it makes for a great fight but he should have used his movement. His defense will come under pressure against power punchers and really skilled boxers when he tries to step up a level.

Josh Kelly (5-0) was barely touched in a dominating performance over Jean Michel Hamilcaro (25-9-3) who he stopped in six. He came out with the left hand down by his hip as always. The head movement allowed him to confidently do that and avoid the attacks of Hamilcaro. He stalked him landing big hooks to the body and pinning him to the ropes. It was the right hook to the body which started the finish by dropping him in the sixth. Josh Kelly is my favorite of the under ten fight prospects in Britain. Adam Booth says he is the most talented fighter he has trained and you can see why when you watch him. He had to go up to Light Middleweight to find someone who would fight him and found Hamilcaro, only stopped quicker by Jack Culcay and Zakaria Attou.

Martin J. Ward (19-0-2) added the European Title to his British and Commonwealth belts. He knocked down the former champion Juli Giner (21-3-1) twice in the sixth before the referee stopped it. This was the best Ward has ever looked in my opinion and Eddie Hearn put forward that a bout with Stephen Smith is most likely next year.

Katie Taylor (8-0) retained her WBA Lightweight Title with a lopsided decision victory over Jessica McCaskill (5-2) with scores of 98-91 and 97-92 twice. Taylor was deducted a point for holding but mainly outclassed her opponent with her good boxing. 2018 will likely see Taylor return to Dublin for a big card, with Chantelle Cameron, Natasha Jonas and Mikeala Mayer probably the biggest name future opponents.