Wednesday night at Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Chiba, Japan, three-division champion Kazuto Ioka (24-2, 14 KOs), the veteran boxer-puncher from Tokyo, made history by capturing his fourth world title in stopping Aston Palicte (25-2-1, 21 KOs), the WBO #1 ranked contender from Bago City, Negros Occidental, Philippines, at 1:46 of round 10 of a scheduled 12 to win the vacant WBO super flyweight title.

Thirty-year-old Ioka had not fought since he drew with Donnie Nietes in a fight for the same title in December 2018. Facing a younger, bigger, stronger opponent, he took his time working behind an educated jab while relying on a superior defense to frustrate Palicte in the opening rounds.

The Philippine fighter came into his own the middle rounds. He hurt Ioka in the seventh but failed to follow-up, at which point the veteran took charge of the bout with a series of left hooks that wore Palicte down.

In round 10, Ioka caught Palicte with another hook to the head which stunned the former title challenger, who retreated to the ropes. Ioka was on him like white on rice, landing lefts and rights for which the defenseless Palicte had no answer.

Referee Kenny Chevalier stepped in and wisely waved it off.

“I’ve dedicated everything I’ve got to getting this belt,” said Ioka after the bout. “It’s been a while for me to fight in Japan, but I’m thrilled that I’ve been able to accomplish the four-division titles on Japanese soil.”