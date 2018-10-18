TMZ Sports spotted Floyd and his bodyguards while he was shopping in Beverly Hills.

When he retired from the ring after the giveaway to Andre Berto in 2015 to focus on The Money Team, no one expected Floyd Mayweather to go quietly into that good night. He was going to be a presence, an omnipresence, as a promoter, as an adviser, as an object of envy or derision, as spokesman for the sport that raised his profile and transformed his life.

Mayweather returned in 2017 after two years of inactivity to fight Conor McGregor in the UFC star’s first formal boxing match. It was a fight no one wanted but everyone bought and the fighters’ bank accounts were swollen beyond degree. The event went more or less as expected, with Floyd carrying McGregor until the Irishman gassed and “Money” lowered the boom.

In addition to an ability to hit and not get hit in return, Floyd knows a good thing when he sees it and intends to continue boxing cage fighters, either until the novelty grows stale or folks come to the realization that fighting and theater are different arts.

Spotting Floyd and his bodyguards while he was shopping in Beverly Hills, TMZ Sports was on him like lint on a cheap suit. They asked the champ in breathless tones about his plans for the future. He said “he ain’t done with Conor McGregor,” which is a pity, and that “he’ll give the Irishman a rematch in the boxing ring right after he tunes up Khabib Nurmagomdov.”

McGregor and Nurmagomdov recently fought and it led to a riot in the arena. Nurmagomdov makes McGregor look like a wallflower, so selling a fight between him and Mayweather should be a cinch.

“McGregor was talking that shit, so it ain’t over,” Floyd said. “After me and Khabib lock up, me and McGregor we gonna lock up again.”

Mayweather is no more interested in challenge than he’s interested in poverty and i fight against Khabib’s will do “crazy numbers.”

“I’m ready to go out there and get the job done and entertain,” Mayweather said. “‘Cause me and McGregor was real entertaining. I gave people what they wanted to see.”

The customer is always right. Give the people what they want. But it’s not only about greed, as Floyd kindly clarified: “I’m helping keep combat sports alive!”