This is the atmosphere Thurman finds himself in, knowing full well he is in the crosshairs.

Keith “One Time” Thurman is no fool. He is as calculating as they come, in and out of the ring. I saw it firsthand as he wisely befuddled then-undefeated Danny Garcia at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With all the venom expressed between the two camps many might have thought they’d be in for a bloodbath, but Thurman knew better to resort to his well honed skills as a boxer and leave “One Time” for another day.

Thurman made his much anticipated return to the sport versus the rugged Josesito Lopez, after nearly two years due to injury. The welterweight division is where boxing’s deepest pool of talent resides. Two years is a lifetime in prize fighting and in that span of time the composition of the division has shifted considerably. Before Thurman bowed out, Errol Spence, Jr. was merely the Boogeyman of the sport. Today, he is the prowling lion at the gate that no longer can be avoided. Not far off lurks the venerable Terence Crawford who appears to be anxiously seeking his next prey. A former foe like Shawn Porter is now champion and even Danny Garcia appears to be re emerging as a force to be reckoned with once again. This is the atmosphere Keith Thurman finds himself in, knowing full well he is in the crosshairs.

However, it is his privilege as a legitimate world champion and undefeated one at that, to cash in versus the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Smirks of the naysayers aside, it is one of the smartest moves in boxing. On paper, at least, his encounter with the 8-division champion this July 20 in Las Vegas is as idyllic a circumstance as can be. Low risk, high reward, and the opportunity to pad his résumé with the name of an icon. If Thurman is victorious, as most assume he will be, it in fact elevates him in the consciousness of the mainstream fight fan making those contests versus the primed lions of the division the more viable and lucrative.

Critics of Keith Thurman would have us believe he wants no part of Errol Spence, Jr. or Terence Crawford. It’s the kind of rebuke that jibes at a fighter’s ego, when in reality it simply would not make sense for Thurman to not want to fight such caliber of opposition, as his legacy demands. We should take him at his word. For either one of those fights to reach the potential they deserve more work, primarily on his end. He’s still reacquainting himself to life in the professional ring after his long absence. Inactivity is kryptonite for a fighter, no matter the depth of their talent, as was clearly displayed in round 7 of Thurman’s return against Josesito Lopez. He came frighteningly close to be stopped. No matter the impatience of out of shape talking heads and fans, it is no easy feat to reengage at such a high level after a lengthy layoff.

A victory versus Pacquiao gets Thurman closer to form and raises his profile at the box office, yet, as great as Pacquiao has been he is no longer the caliber of the new guard of welterweights, though experience may allow him to be competitive. By right, July 20th should produce a transition into a new era in the welterweight division which will be fiscally healthy for the sport of boxing at large, though it appears the battling politician from the Philippines has plans of his own. After all, boxing is the theater of the unexpected and stranger things have certainly happened.

Assuming Thurman is, in fact, victorious, I can imagine this is where the buildup to an encounter with Errol Spence, Jr. or Terence Crawford really begins. Fight fans might want to stay tuned to Twitter as I have no doubt the tweeted jabs and barbs will be aplenty between the fighters and their respective camps and fan base. Barring injury and another disappearing act, it would be wise for Thurman to sharpen himself with one or two more bouts before he dances with either Spence or Crawford.