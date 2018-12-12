Thurman makes his long awaited return to active duty when he faces Josesito Lopez.

On Saturday, January 26, in a fight televised live on FOX & FOX Deportes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs), the undefeated WBA welterweight champion from Clearwater, Florida, makes his long awaited return to active duty when he gets it on with Josesito Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs), the battle-tested veteran from Riverside, California, after nearly two years of inactivity.

“I’m extremely excited to step back into the ring,’’ said Thurman. “It’s a little nerve-wracking considering the time off and because I want to have a tremendous performance. I want to speak more with my hands more than my words and quiet the naysayers who think that Keith Thurman has lost his passion and skills in boxing. I believe I’m the best welterweight in the division and in the world and I hope to showcase that on January 26 with a knockout. The best fights in the welterweight division have involved Keith Thurman and that will continue to be the case. I’m looking forward to having a tremendous year and showing why I’m number one.”

Aside from referring to himself in the third person, Thurman, who has wins over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, among others, will be welcome back into the ranks of elite fighters. Lopez may not be the toughest test of his career, but he doesn’t roll over for anybody.

“I’m approaching this fight as leaving no stone unturned as I prepare to take that world championship,’’ Lopez said. “I’ve set up training camp with altitude, chasing chickens, chopping wood—really into putting in the work. Overall the layoff will affect him and there could be a little hesitation, but we’ll see come fight night. The improvements that I’ve made with Robert Garcia the last couple of years will come into play. They’ve strengthened my qualities and I can’t wait to show it to the world.”