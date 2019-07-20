Keith Thurman vs. Luis Collazo

By Boxing News on July 20, 2019
Keith Thurman vs. Luis Collazo
Keith Thurman was 25-0 coming in. Luis Collazo was 36-6. (Premier Boxing Champions)

On July 11, 2015, at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida, WBA World welterweight champion Keith Thurman, from Clearwater, Florida, fought former welterweight champion Luis Collazo, from Queens by way of Brooklyn, New York. Thurman was 25-0 coming in. Collazo was 36-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

FULL FIGHT: Keith Thurman vs Luis Collazo - 7/11/2015 - PBC on ESPN



Fighter's Info

  • Keith Thurman

  • Luis Collazo

Origin Clearwater Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.11.23 (31)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W26+L0+D0=27
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 69 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.11 Luis Collazo 36-6-0 W(RTD) 7/12
2015.03.07 Robert Guerrero 32-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2014.12.13 Leonard Bundu 31-0-2 W(UD) 12/12
2014.04.26 Julio Diaz 40-9-1 W(RTD) 3/12
2013.12.14 Jesus Soto Karass 28-8-3 W(TKO) 9/12
2013.07.27 Diego Gabriel Chaves 22-0-0 W(KO) 10/12

