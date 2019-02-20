The IBF welterweight eliminator didn't last long, but there were plenty of knockdowns.

On October 20, 2012, at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, England,IBF #2 ranked Kell Brook (29-0, 19 KOs), from Yorkshire, England, fought IBF #3 ranked Hector Saldivia (41-3, 32 KOs), from Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut, Argentina. The fight didn’t last long, but there were plenty of knockdowns while it lasted…