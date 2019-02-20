Kell Brook vs. Hector Saldivia

By Boxing News on February 20, 2019
The IBF welterweight eliminator didn't last long, but there were plenty of knockdowns.

On October 20, 2012, at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, England,IBF #2 ranked Kell Brook (29-0, 19 KOs), from Yorkshire, England, fought IBF #3 ranked Hector Saldivia (41-3, 32 KOs), from Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut, Argentina. The fight didn’t last long, but there were plenty of knockdowns while it lasted…

Kell Brook vs. Hector Saldivia Full Fight HD



Fighter's Info

  • Kell Brook

  • Hector Saldivia

Real Name Ezekiel Brook
Origin Sheffield Yorkshire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1986.05.03 (33)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W35+L0+D0=35
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Dave Coldwell

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.30 Frankie Gavin 22-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2015.03.28 Ionut Dan Ion 34-2-0 W(RTD) 4/12
2014.08.16 Shawn Porter 24-0-1 W(MD) 12/12
2014.03.15 Alvaro Robles 17-2-0 W(TKO) 8/10
2013.10.26 Vyacheslav Senchenko 34-1-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2013.07.13 Carson Jones 35-9-3 W(TKO) 8/10

