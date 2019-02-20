Kell Brook vs. Hector Saldivia
By Boxing News on February 20, 2019
The IBF welterweight eliminator didn't last long, but there were plenty of knockdowns.
On October 20, 2012, at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, England,IBF #2 ranked Kell Brook (29-0, 19 KOs), from Yorkshire, England, fought IBF #3 ranked Hector Saldivia (41-3, 32 KOs), from Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut, Argentina. The fight didn’t last long, but there were plenty of knockdowns while it lasted…
