Kellerman and “DiveGate”

By Marc Livitz on January 27, 2018
Kellerman and “DiveGate”
Tewa Kiram found the Forum to be as inhospitable as the Boston Celtics once did.

Saturday night at the Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, Lucas Matthysse dealt Tewa Kiram the first loss of his professional career…

At first, a fighter’s hands, which in and of themselves hold the true to key to either success or failure, are prepared to be wrapped. Regardless of our average span of life, the time spent in the ring is usually but a flash of experience and it can terminate in an instant. When all is as needed for the hands, then gloves are put on with utmost care. It should not be a news flash to anyone that boxing gloves are to protect a fighter’s most treasured asset, the hands and not the surface of an opponent’s body. On Saturday night at the Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse dealt Tewa Kiram the first loss of his professional career en route to the vacant WBA world welterweight title.

In what began as a back-and-forth clash of styles and in the midst of a cascade of vocal disdain by those in attendance, Matthysse (39-4, 36 KO’s) made sure that Kiram’s first venture outside of his native Thailand was one to remember. Lucas dealt his Southeast Asia foe a pair of knockdowns in the eighth round, the second of which was the death knell for the night and led to the decision to stop the contest by referee Raul Caiz, Sr.

Kiram (38-1, 28 KO’s) found the Forum to be as inhospitable as the Boston Celtics once did when the arena was the home court for the Los Angeles Lakers. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a boxer taste their initial defeat alongside the first venture outside their home stomping grounds. It happens. Likewise, the second knockdown seemed to have come from a well placed jab, which at times can do tremendous damage if timed and placed just right.

Someone should remind HBO’s Max Kellerman of just such a possibility. The longtime commentator took it upon himself to stop just short of openly accusing Tewa Kiram of punching the card early and rolling over as well. Perhaps someone should tell Max that not every fight has to end with a powerhouse cross to the chin or a thunderous crack to the body.

It was no dive and Kellerman of all people should know when and where such blatant paths to an early night have taken place. A dive or diver is better associated with someone like Likar Ramos. A dive is Bruce Seldon or dare we say…..Sonny Liston? In any case and unlike such HBO mainstays as Jim Lampley or Harold Lederman, Max Kellerman is part of daytime TV and lives to call it as he sees it on just about every popular sport. He shares time with Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’ on weekday mornings, for example.

He’s done well as a boxing commentator for many years, but he probably has never put on a pair boxing gloves and even more so, likely hasn’t been hit in the face in a long time. Maybe he should know what it feels like if he’s so convinced that a jab can, in fact, result in a knockdown, as was the case on Saturday night in Inglewood.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Lucas Matthysse tewa kiram WBA HBO Max Kellerman raul caiz sr. Likar Ramos Sonny Liston Bruce Seldon Stephen A. Smith Jim Lampley Harold Lederman marc livitz

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. micky1776 10:34am, 01/28/2018

    Hard left with the other guy coming forward

  2. No Name 09:45am, 01/28/2018

    Popeye makes me puke

  3. Lucas McCain 05:20am, 01/28/2018

    Marc L, I don’t recall the bio, but I wouldn’t put too much money on whether or not Kellerman has ever put on the gloves.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Lucas Matthysse

Origin Trelew Chubut Argentina
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.09.27 (36)
Rated at
W-L-D W37+L3+D0=41
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Luis Dionisio Barrera

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.18 Ruslan Provodnikov 24-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2014.09.06 Roberto Ortiz 31-0-1 W(KO) 2/12
2014.04.26 John Molina Jr 27-3-0 W(KO) 11/12
2013.09.14 Danny Garcia 26-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.05.18 Lamont Peterson 31-1-1 W(TKO) 3/12
2013.01.26 Mike Dallas Jr 19-2-1 W(KO) 1/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record