Rated R was 25-3. Kaizer Mabuza was 22-6-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 27, 2010 at Bally’s in Atlantic City, New Jersey, former WBO light welterweight champion Kendall “Rated R” Holt, from Paterson, New Jersey, fought Kaizer Mabuza, from Temba, North-West, South Africa, in an IBF light welterweight title eliminator. Rated R was 25-3 coming in. Mabuza was 22-6-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…