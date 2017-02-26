Kendall Holt vs. Kaizer Mabuza

By Boxing News on February 26, 2017
Kendall Holt vs. Kaizer Mabuza
Rated R was 25-3. Kaizer Mabuza was 22-6-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 27, 2010 at Bally’s in Atlantic City, New Jersey, former WBO light welterweight champion Kendall “Rated R” Holt, from Paterson, New Jersey, fought Kaizer Mabuza, from Temba, North-West, South Africa, in an IBF light welterweight title eliminator. Rated R was 25-3 coming in. Mabuza was 22-6-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Kaizer Mabuza vs Kendall Holt



Fighter's Info

  • Kendall Holt

  • Kaizer Mabuza

Origin Paterson, New Jersey, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1981.06.04 (36)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W28+L6+D0=34
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Raz (Aroz) Gist

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.02.22 Lamont Peterson 30-1-1 L(TKO) 8/12
2012.03.16 Tim Coleman 19-2-1 W(TKO) 2/10
2011.10.15 Danny Garcia 21-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2011.05.13 Julio Diaz 38-6-0 W(TKO) 3/10
2011.01.29 Lenin Arroyo 20-14-1 W(TKO) 1/8
2010.02.27 Kaizer Mabuza 22-6-3 L(RTD) 6/12

