By Boxing News on February 17, 2017
On February 18, 1992 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York City, WBC Continental Americas featherweight champion Kevin Kelley, aka Flushing Flash, from Flushing, Queens, New York, defended his title against Troy Dorsey, from Mansfield, Texas. Kelley was undefeated with a 26-0 record coming. Dorsey, a kickboxing sensation turned boxer, was 12-4-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Fighter's Info

  • Kevin Kelley

  • Troy Dorsey

Real Name Kevin Philip Kelley
Origin Brooklyn New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.06.29 (50)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W60+L10+D2=72
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Don House

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2009.05.21 Vicente Escobedo 20-1-0 L(TKO) 2/10
2008.10.10 David Rodela 10-1-2 L(SD) 8/8
2008.07.08 Jaime Palma 13-11-1 W(UD) 10/10
2006.11.11 Manuel Medina 66-15-0 L(MD) 12/12
2006.09.28 Carlos Hernandez 42-6-1 W(UD) 10/10
2006.06.10 Bobby Pacquiao 26-11-3 L(KO) 4/12

