On February 18, 1992 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York City, WBC Continental Americas featherweight champion Kevin Kelley, aka Flushing Flash, from Flushing, Queens, New York, defended his title against Troy Dorsey, from Mansfield, Texas. Kelley was undefeated with a 26-0 record coming. Dorsey, a kickboxing sensation turned boxer, was 12-4-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…