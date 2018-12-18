It was widely reported yesterday that Khan had said some pretty poor things about Brook.

The Creep. Clicking his leather heels across the polished floor. The sound of approaching horror. Heading in your direction like a rotten bag of lizard guts falling from a fourth floor Glasgow tenement window. Will we ever be able to shit normally again?

I’ve been the victim of the Creep. So has my partner. They stalk the internet ether like virtual lepers, watching from behind semen-stained rags as they wait for an opportunity to ejaculate right down the cables and into my life. Or they drift into the lives of people I know like poisonous gas clouds. Nothing positive ever comes from a Creep, only bitter sadness and mistruths and, I suspect, the deepest inadequacies known to humankind. Holy weeping Jesus. O Lord, save me from their hideous tongues and insane rages and vicious sex-lust.

Kell Brook now has his own Creep. It’s no surprise. Step out into the blinking light, Amir Khan. Mercy.

It’s no joke that the Brook/Khan fight is the in-joke of the Boxing World. A seemingly easy money-making exercise is now so furiously interwoven with metaphysical gibberish that the fan base is drifting away into old age and alcoholism. And now this next level bullshit from Khan to add to the compost heap that stands for him, fighting, and, unfortunately, human empathy. That Matchroom and the effervescent Eddie Hearn represent both fighters only goes to add to the slow shake of disapproval my head is doing right now.

It was widely reported yesterday that Khan had said some pretty poor things about Brook in a recent video interview. Here’s the crux of the thing:

Khan: “How much confidence does this guy [Brook] have? I’ve been told by numerous guys that he’s not a confident guy…There’s talk about him being gay.”

He then went on to allude to Brook’s stabbing in 2014 late at night on a Spanish Holiday Island who’s streets are paved with British holiday maker vomit 24/7 was due to him coming on to another man.

Imagine Khan in a public toilet stall. Does he reach for the badly lined up door lock every time he hears someone else enter the restroom? Does his heart beat just that little bit faster? Fear? Thrill? Does he silently wait, breathing shallowly to avoid drawing too much attention, eyes fixed at the chink of light looming towards him from the hinges like a laser beam?

Shit…. Calling someone “Gay” as a supposed slur is the epitome of crass. It’s utterly bone-headed and moronic and pointless. And simply trying to save your ass by saying (as Khan did) that “If you are a real man, come out and say it, ‘you know, I’m gay and it is what it is.’ Come on out and tell the truth….If he’s [Brook] a confident man, he needs to come out and tell the world who he really is…” is just…well….dumb.

You’re probably as bored as I am with Khan and Brook; two ageing welterweights about whom much was promised. Boxing has moved on. So, thankfully, have attitudes to sexuality. Homophobia, along with much else usually sexually charged and distant from their own shitty lives, is the preserve of the fool; the ignorant; the sad; badly guided; frustrated; jealous; fearful. Where there is darkness and an audience you find him, masturbating furiously out into the ether without a second thought of where it’ll all land.

The Creep.