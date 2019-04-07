Saudi Arabia??! We know it’s all about cash. And that in itself is grubby. (Dan Evans)

I don’t know much about torture. Not really. Like most things, I haven’t experienced torture. Although I do know it is very real and is out there somewhere, along with: war, being eaten by a tiger, and the feeling you get from driving a Ferrari Enzo at 145mph on a dark road. These things all exist. They have been done, and are still being done.

Torture is something abstract. And it’s a word used too lightly, mainly to describe self-inflicted discomfort. I’ve never heard anyone use the word to describe having their testicles clipped to the positive and negative wires from a car battery. Never. And no-one has ever told me how tortuous it was when they were tied to an iron chair and had their hands broken by a three hundred pound man with a claw hammer. This is because I don’t know anyone who has experienced those things. Maybe my friends got lucky, or maybe they weren’t from Saudi Arabia.

Amir Khan is a fighter who never really achieved the promises we all saw when he schooled Mario Kindelan as a mere boy. He was the next thing. Truly. He went in with just about the best, and lost to them all (excepting old man Barrrera and a waning Zab Judah). No shame in that, but you get the feeling that Khan was capable of winning everything, every bout, and walking off into history. A child prodigy made good. And now he’s in Saudi Arabia, grubbing around for an oil dollar and fighting Billy Dib for a bullshit made up belt that sounds like it’s a Porn Actor award, given once a year to the actor/actress who swallowed the most…pride.

Boxing is a sport. It has rules, governing bodies, and a moral code sketchier than Bob Ross. But….Saudi Arabia??! I know, and you know, it’s about cash. And that in itself is grubby, but in this case there is something else—to compete in Saudi Arabia in any format for their entertainment is all about looking the other way.

Last year (2018), Saudi Arabia executed—officially—149 people. Amnesty International claim that the vast majority of those people were convicted due to ‘confessions’ beaten out of them in Police stations and jail cells. They aren’t too bothered about things like actual evidence. Crimes ranged from Murder, to being a homosexual. The usual method of execution is beheading. In April of 2019, Saudi Arabia executed 37 people on the same day—a lot of whom had been convicted via ‘confessions’ of taking part in anti-government demonstrations in 2011/2012. One of the executed was 16 at the time of his alleged offence. It is against International Law to execute someone who was under 18 at the time a crime was committed. I’m sure, by now, you’re getting where I’m going with this thing…

There will be a moment in a week or so, when I’ll think about watching the fight—it’s free on Channel Five in the UK—but it’ll only be a moment. The same nanosecond of brain intervention that told me not to watch Dennis Rodman’s freak show in North Korea will hopefully leap into action and kick Khan and that shitty bout in Jeddah so far into the grass that you wouldn’t find it with a team of sniffer dogs. Bit like that journalist the Saudis accidentally killed, chopped up, then ‘lost’ one hot afternoon in their Istanbul Consulate last autumn.

Not much fun in the sun that day at the ancient junction city of East/West. Istanbul is not a place to make enemies of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He has long arms and a quick temper. One minute you’re stepping through a marble doorway, the next your dismembered corpse is being loaded into heavy black bags and handed to a local operative with a name like Jose. No-one knows where you are, where you’ll be when the wind direction changes, or how many times your wife will cry herself to sleep. She’ll never find out the truth of what happened in those grim moments, and neither will you. There are forces out there far more powerful than truth or justice. Or the W.B.C., for that matter.

Amir Khan clearly doesn’t care about the small details like murder and torture and intolerance; he’s not a man into minutiae. He likes money far too much. He’s either too greedy, or too dumb. Maybe both. Dib most likely needs the cash—his part is almost forgivable—but Khan is a multi-millionaire. He’ll look the other way and won’t wince at anything at all he happens to hear or smell on the wind at night. He truly deserves that Pearl Belt.