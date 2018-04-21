Khan shot from his corner at the opening bell and a right dropped Lo Greco. (Reuters)

Saturday night at the Echo Arena Echo in Liverpool, Amir “King” Khan (32-4, 20 KOs), the former multidivisional champion from Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, in his first fight since the May 2016 loss to Canelo Alvarez, stopped Phil Lo Greco (28-4, 15 KOs), “The Italian Sensation” from Toronto, Quebec, Canada, 39 seconds into the fight.

Khan shot from his corner at the opening bell. Fifteen seconds later a hard right dropped Lo Greco. The Canadian beat the count, but he was severely overmatched and was taking a beating when the ref waved it off.

“I’ve been out of the ring for two years,” said Khan after the fight. “I was still in the gym training hard. People just wanted to see me come back and I wanted to prove a point. I went to box him. I saw the opening, I knew he was hurt and I finished him off.”

Khan landed 52% of his total punches and 55% of his power shots.

Lo Greco threw two jabs, both of which missed.