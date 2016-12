Khaosai Galaxy vs. Edgar Monserrat

By Boxing News on December 22, 2016

On December 23, 1985 at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, WBA super flyweight champion Khaosai Galaxy, from Petchaboon, Thailand, fought Edgar Monserrat, from Panama City, Panama. Galaxy was 29-1 going in. Monserrat was 13-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

