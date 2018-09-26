Premier Boxing Champions is distancing itself, from Sunday’s fight, and from Victor Ortiz.

Former welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz is innocent until proven guilty, but he might want to change his ring moniker while there’s still time…

Former welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz, from Tarzana, California, by way of Garden City, Kansas, is innocent until proven guilty, but he might want to change his ring moniker while there’s still time.

His fight this Sunday against Carlos Molina Jr. on FS1 and FOX Deportes from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, is still scheduled to proceed. But that could change, especially in this climate, in the blink of an eye, and it might yet get ranked from the airwaves.

Described as a “Boxer and entertainer” by no less an authority on boxing and entertainment than CNN, Victor Ortiz has been charged with three felonies after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on March 19 at her home in Oxnard, California.

He has been charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration.

An arrest warrant was issued after several months of investigation. Ortiz turned himself in on Tuesday and was booked at the East County Jail in Ventura.

The police report reads as follows:

“[On] March 19, 2018, at approximately 12:50 p.m., an adult female victim contacted the Oxnard Police Department. She reported that she was sexually assaulted inside a residence in the city of Oxnard. The Oxnard Police Department’s Family Protection Unit (‘FPU’) responded to the call for service and took over the criminal investigation. The suspect was identified as Victor Manuel Ortiz, a 31-year old Tarzana resident.

“After several months of investigation by the FPU, the case was presented to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing. A warrant for the arrest of Ortiz was issued.

“At approximately 3:00 pm. on September 25, 2018, Ortiz turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station. He was booked for: 261 (a)(2) PC (Forcible rape), 288a(a) PC (Forcible oral copulation), and 289(a)(1)(A) PC (Forcible digital penetration). Ortiz’ bail was set at $100,000.”

FOX has battened down the hatches and full steam ahead. Big picture people focused on the bottom line think Ortiz’s notoriety may drive up the numbers. But they have problems of their own when it comes to sexual assault and may just want to get this over with.

Hopefully cooler heads at PBC will prevail. This is a public relations nightmare. Premier Boxing Champions is distancing itself, from Sunday’s fight, and from Victor Ortiz, who might not be Dancing with the Stars or fighting professionally any time soon.