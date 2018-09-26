Kid Forcible: Victor Ortiz blows it
Former welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz is innocent until proven guilty, but he might want to change his ring moniker while there’s still time…
Former welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz, from Tarzana, California, by way of Garden City, Kansas, is innocent until proven guilty, but he might want to change his ring moniker while there’s still time.
His fight this Sunday against Carlos Molina Jr. on FS1 and FOX Deportes from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, is still scheduled to proceed. But that could change, especially in this climate, in the blink of an eye, and it might yet get ranked from the airwaves.
Described as a “Boxer and entertainer” by no less an authority on boxing and entertainment than CNN, Victor Ortiz has been charged with three felonies after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on March 19 at her home in Oxnard, California.
He has been charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration.
An arrest warrant was issued after several months of investigation. Ortiz turned himself in on Tuesday and was booked at the East County Jail in Ventura.
The police report reads as follows:
“[On] March 19, 2018, at approximately 12:50 p.m., an adult female victim contacted the Oxnard Police Department. She reported that she was sexually assaulted inside a residence in the city of Oxnard. The Oxnard Police Department’s Family Protection Unit (‘FPU’) responded to the call for service and took over the criminal investigation. The suspect was identified as Victor Manuel Ortiz, a 31-year old Tarzana resident.
“After several months of investigation by the FPU, the case was presented to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing. A warrant for the arrest of Ortiz was issued.
“At approximately 3:00 pm. on September 25, 2018, Ortiz turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station. He was booked for: 261 (a)(2) PC (Forcible rape), 288a(a) PC (Forcible oral copulation), and 289(a)(1)(A) PC (Forcible digital penetration). Ortiz’ bail was set at $100,000.”
FOX has battened down the hatches and full steam ahead. Big picture people focused on the bottom line think Ortiz’s notoriety may drive up the numbers. But they have problems of their own when it comes to sexual assault and may just want to get this over with.
Hopefully cooler heads at PBC will prevail. This is a public relations nightmare. Premier Boxing Champions is distancing itself, from Sunday’s fight, and from Victor Ortiz, who might not be Dancing with the Stars or fighting professionally any time soon.
Pootie Tang 11:31am, 09/26/2018
He needs to change his ring moniker anyhow. ONLY one Vicious Victor, and that was Victor Galindez. RIP Mr. Galindez. As for Fox Network? Like Tucker Carlson, but even he won’t tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Vladimir Lenin said the best way to control the opposition is to lead it, or something similar to that. Fox is controlled opposition. Seems like half the male population of America is now being accused of sexual assault and even the heinous crime of rape? I sure hope these women are telling the truth, rape is a horrific crime and you sure as hell don’t want to play games and lie about it. IF this guy is guilty, I hope he will be brought to justice, HOWEVER, it is supposed to be INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY not guilty until proven innocent.