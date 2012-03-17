Both these men are in the Boxing Hall of Fame. Watch this fight and you'll understand why.

They were two of the greatest fighters who ever lived, despite the fact that each had several losses on his record. Kid Gavilan, aka The Cuban Hawk, met Carmen Basilio on Sept. 18, 1953, at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse, New York, for Gavilan’s welterweight crown. There were no split titles in those days. Nor were there a million weight classes. To be the champ meant being THE CHAMP. Gavilan was 94-13-4 going in. Basilio was 35-10-5. But numbers don’t tell the whole story, and the tough-as-nails Basilio gave the flashy Gavilan a run for his money. Both these men have pride of place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Watch this fight and you’ll understand why…