Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio
By Boxing News on April 19, 2019
Both these men are in the Boxing Hall of Fame. Watch this fight and you'll understand why.
They were two of the greatest fighters who ever lived, despite the fact that each had several losses on his record. Kid Gavilan, aka The Cuban Hawk, met Carmen Basilio on Sept. 18, 1953, at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse, New York, for Gavilan’s welterweight crown. There were no split titles in those days. Nor were there a million weight classes. To be the champ meant being THE CHAMP. Gavilan was 94-13-4 going in. Basilio was 35-10-5. But numbers don’t tell the whole story, and the tough-as-nails Basilio gave the flashy Gavilan a run for his money. Both these men have pride of place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Watch this fight and you’ll understand why…
Jim Crue 07:18am, 03/17/2012
on another note, this video is narrated by Gene Ward a NY sports writer. I have been in touch with his son Guy Ward and have sent him films his dad narrated.
Jim Crue 07:15am, 03/17/2012
another great subject. Thanks for posting.
As a kid I saw The Cuban Hawk on TV many times. He and Robinson were my favorite fighters. Gavilan was so graceful and he never got tired. His title bout with Gil Turner is my favorite fight of all time. How good it would be see see films of Gavilan-Robnson fights. Too bad they were never filmed or the films disappeared.
On another note it was not a disgrace to have loses on your record. As Billy Conn said how can you learn if you don’t fight the best?