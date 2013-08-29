Kid Gavilan vs. Billy Graham III
By Boxing News on August 28, 2018
The Cuban Hawk, from Berrocal, Camaguey, Cuba, defended his title against Billy Graham.
On August 29, 1951 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, welterweight champion Kid Gavilan, aka the Cuban Hawk from Berrocal, Camaguey, Cuba, defended his title against master boxer Billy Graham, from New York City. Gavilan was 74-12-3 coming into the bout. Graham was 91-6-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Jim Crue 05:13am, 08/29/2013
Oh, I love to watch this fight. How excellent were both these guys? These are the kind of fighters Mike Silver writes about in his book. Billy Graham was an artist and Gavilan at his best was second only to Robinson in the 40’s. It’s not just nostalgia to recognize how good these guys are.
Thanks for posting