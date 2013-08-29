Kid Gavilan vs. Billy Graham III

By Boxing News on August 28, 2018
Kid Gavilan vs. Billy Graham III
The Cuban Hawk, from Berrocal, Camaguey, Cuba, defended his title against Billy Graham.

On August 29, 1951 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, welterweight champion Kid Gavilan, aka the Cuban Hawk from Berrocal, Camaguey, Cuba, defended his title against master boxer Billy Graham, from New York City. Gavilan was 74-12-3 coming into the bout. Graham was 91-6-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Kid Gavilan vs. Billy Graham III (part 1 of 4)



Kid Gavilan vs. Billy Graham III (part 2 of 4)



Kid Gavilan vs. Billy Graham III (part 3 of 4)



Kid Gavilan vs. Billy Graham III (part 4 of 4)



Tags: Kid Gavilan Billy Graham August 29th 1951 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Jim Crue 05:13am, 08/29/2013

    Oh, I love to watch this fight. How excellent were both these guys? These are the kind of fighters Mike Silver writes about in his book. Billy Graham was an artist and Gavilan at his best was second only to Robinson in the 40’s. It’s not just nostalgia to recognize how good these guys are.
    Thanks for posting

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Kid Gavilan

  • Billy Graham

Real Name Gerardo Gonzalez
Origin Berrocal, Camaguey
Date of Birth(Age) 1926.01.06 
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W108+L30+D5=143
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Trainer Mundito Medina

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1958.06.18 Yama Bahama 48-8-2 L(UD) 10/10
1958.04.04 Ralph Jones 45-21-4 W(SD) 10/10
1958.02.19 Ralph Jones 44-21-4 L(SD) 10/10
1957.11.20 Walter Byars 17-5-1 W(UD) 10/10
1957.10.22 Gaspar Ortega 43-9-1 L(SD) 12/12
1957.07.31 Gaspar Ortega 42-8-1 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record