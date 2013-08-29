On August 29, 1951 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, welterweight champion Kid Gavilan, aka the Cuban Hawk from Berrocal, Camaguey, Cuba, defended his title against master boxer Billy Graham, from New York City. Gavilan was 74-12-3 coming into the bout. Graham was 91-6-6. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

