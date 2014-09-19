Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio

By Boxing News on September 17, 2018
Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio
To keep the Cuban Hawk from flying high was no easy task, even for Carmen Basilio.

On September 18, 1953 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse, New York, Kid Gavilan , the Cuban Hawk from Havana, Cuba, fought Carmen Basilio for the welterweight title. Gavilan was 94-13-4 at the time. Basilio was 35-10-5. Basilio dropped Gavilan for a count of nine, only the second knockdown in the Cuban sensation’s long and illustrious career. But to keep the Cuban Hawk from flying high was no easy task, even for an hombre as tough as Carmen Basilio…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio (part 1 of 5)



Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio (part 2 of 5)



Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio (part 3 of 5)



Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio (part 4 of 5)



Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio (part 5 of 5)



Tags: Kid Gavilan Carmen Basilio September 18th 1953 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Roy Allen 09:59am, 09/20/2014

    That’s all very interesting Ed but what’s that got to do with the Basilio-Gavilan fight? sorry, but I don’t get it…

  2. Edward "Ace" Starker 11:35am, 09/19/2014

    Rudell Stitch was not only a world class welterweight contender, but a very fine young man as well. He once jumped from the banks of the Ohio River to swim to a drowning man and bring him back to shore, saving his life. Ironically - and tragically - Stitch drowned himself while attempting to save another man’s life under the same exact circumstances only a year or so from the same Ohio River.

    As to whether or not Rudell Stitch would have become a world welterweight champion is something none will ever know. There were a number of highly talented fighters in that weight division back then, including the superb Emile Griffith.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Kid Gavilan

  • Carmen Basilio

Real Name Gerardo Gonzalez
Origin Berrocal, Camaguey
Date of Birth(Age) 1926.01.06 
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W108+L30+D5=143
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Trainer Mundito Medina

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1958.06.18 Yama Bahama 48-8-2 L(UD) 10/10
1958.04.04 Ralph Jones 45-21-4 W(SD) 10/10
1958.02.19 Ralph Jones 44-21-4 L(SD) 10/10
1957.11.20 Walter Byars 17-5-1 W(UD) 10/10
1957.10.22 Gaspar Ortega 43-9-1 L(SD) 12/12
1957.07.31 Gaspar Ortega 42-8-1 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record