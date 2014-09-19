Kid Gavilan vs. Carmen Basilio
By Boxing News on September 17, 2018
To keep the Cuban Hawk from flying high was no easy task, even for Carmen Basilio.
On September 18, 1953 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse, New York, Kid Gavilan , the Cuban Hawk from Havana, Cuba, fought Carmen Basilio for the welterweight title. Gavilan was 94-13-4 at the time. Basilio was 35-10-5. Basilio dropped Gavilan for a count of nine, only the second knockdown in the Cuban sensation’s long and illustrious career. But to keep the Cuban Hawk from flying high was no easy task, even for an hombre as tough as Carmen Basilio…
