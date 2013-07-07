Kid Gavilan vs. Gil Turner

On July 7, 1952 at Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kid Gavilan, the high flying ATG from Havana, Cuba,  fought Gil Turner, hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the welterweight championship of the world. The Cuban Hawk was 82-12-4 coming in. Turner was undefeated at 32-0. Over 39,000 were in attendance, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Kid Gavilan vs Gil Turner Part 1



Kid Gavilan vs Gil Turner Part 2 of 4



Kid Gavilan vs Gil Turner Part 3 of 4



Kid Gavilan vs Gil Turner Part 4 of 4



Comments

  1. Jim Crue 05:24pm, 07/07/2013

    Easily one of the most exciting welterweight fights of all time. Sure wish we had films of the Kid vs Robinson!!

  • Kid Gavilan

  • Gil Turner

Real Name Gerardo Gonzalez
Origin Berrocal, Camaguey
Date of Birth(Age) 1926.01.06 
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W108+L30+D5=143
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Trainer Mundito Medina

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1958.06.18 Yama Bahama 48-8-2 L(UD) 10/10
1958.04.04 Ralph Jones 45-21-4 W(SD) 10/10
1958.02.19 Ralph Jones 44-21-4 L(SD) 10/10
1957.11.20 Walter Byars 17-5-1 W(UD) 10/10
1957.10.22 Gaspar Ortega 43-9-1 L(SD) 12/12
1957.07.31 Gaspar Ortega 42-8-1 W(UD) 10/10

