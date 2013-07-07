Kid Gavilan vs. Gil Turner
By Boxing News on July 6, 2018
The Cuban Hawk was 82-12-4. Gil Turner was 32-0. Over 39,000 were in attendance.
On July 7, 1952 at Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kid Gavilan, the high flying ATG from Havana, Cuba, fought Gil Turner, hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the welterweight championship of the world. The Cuban Hawk was 82-12-4 coming in. Turner was undefeated at 32-0. Over 39,000 were in attendance, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Jim Crue 05:24pm, 07/07/2013
Easily one of the most exciting welterweight fights of all time. Sure wish we had films of the Kid vs Robinson!!