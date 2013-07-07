On July 7, 1952 at Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kid Gavilan, the high flying ATG from Havana, Cuba, fought Gil Turner, hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the welterweight championship of the world. The Cuban Hawk was 82-12-4 coming in. Turner was undefeated at 32-0. Over 39,000 were in attendance, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

