How much pain can a man endure? Watch this fight from November 13, 1952 to find out.

On November 13th, 1953 at Chicago Stadium, Kid Gavilan,The Cuban Hawk from Havana, Cuba, met Johnny Bratton, aka Honey Boy Bratton, from Little Rock, Arkansas, for the third of their three fights. They were fighting for the welterweight title. Their first meeting was in Madison Square Garden in May 1951, which Gavilan won by decision. The rematch was six months later in Chicago. The two men fought to a draw. Going into the third fight, Gavilan was 95-13-4 and Bratton was 60-20-3. How much pain can a man endure? Watch this fight and find out…