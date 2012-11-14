Kid Gavilan vs. Johnny Bratton III
November 12, 2017
How much pain can a man endure? Watch this fight from November 13, 1952 to find out.
On November 13th, 1953 at Chicago Stadium, Kid Gavilan,The Cuban Hawk from Havana, Cuba, met Johnny Bratton, aka Honey Boy Bratton, from Little Rock, Arkansas, for the third of their three fights. They were fighting for the welterweight title. Their first meeting was in Madison Square Garden in May 1951, which Gavilan won by decision. The rematch was six months later in Chicago. The two men fought to a draw. Going into the third fight, Gavilan was 95-13-4 and Bratton was 60-20-3. How much pain can a man endure? Watch this fight and find out…
The Tabby Browny 06:33am, 03/14/2015
It’s as clear as day that Gavilan got the better of Bratton practically throughout the fight. Much to my awe, the champion proved himself really invincible whilst the challenger also showed himself a super-tough nut to crack. I sincerely believe that this fierce bout between the two extraordinary fighters is definitely on a par with the first showdown between Mohamed Ali and Joe Frazier. What’s more, their exchange of “double left hooks and double uppercuts” with such velocity and power can hardly be seen anywhere else. Extremely impressive! The skills, will, strength, stamina, guts, and whatnot shown from the beginning to the end are nothing short of the qualities of the world’s greatest boxers. I really respect the winner for his superiority in almost all aspects, but I can’t help admiring the loser with all my heart for his incredible endurance and dauntless fighting spirit.
Jim Crue 10:25am, 11/14/2012
My dad was a plumber in Chicago during the 40’s after the war until 1982. He had a big job at the Illinois Mental hospital , then called Dunning. He used to see Johnny Bratton walking the grounds talking to himself and shadow boxing. When he was released he lived on the south side of Chicago but would take the bus each day rain, shine or snow, to the near north side know as the “Gold Coast” and make the rounds of the business’s and panhandle, sometimes sleeping in door ways. It was very sad. According to those I have spoken to his mental illness had little to do with boxing but that it ran in his family. Of course that was before MRI"s and sophisticated medical tests. He management was not kind to him during his career. If he had an Irving Cohn type as manager he would have been much better off.
