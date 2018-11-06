"With less than a month to go, I’m feeling wonderful," said Wilder. "I feel like a killer."

No one ever accused Deontay Wilder of boxing by the book. The WBC heavyweight champion from Tuscaloosa started late and his progress has been uneven. But however flawed he might be from a stylistic perspective, he has stopped 39 of the 40 men he has faced, in part because size matters, and at 6-foot-7 he qualifies, as does ungodly power.

On Saturday, December 1, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in a fight televised live on Showtime PPV, Wilder will defend his title against lineal heavyweight champion, 6-foot-9-inch Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs), from Manchester, Lancashire, UK, who has gotten himself into shape both physically and mentally for the fight of his life, when another champion from England and his promoter were disinclined to do so.

Wilder, whose nom de guerre is “The Bronze Bomber,” in deference to the legendary “Brown Bomber” Joe Louis, had a public workout at the Churchill Boxing Gym in Santa Monica, California, and this is some of what he said.

"Tyson Fury doesn't know what he got himself into. There is nothing at all that concerns me about him. He has an awkward style but my experience will be too much for him. Tune into this fight. It's going to be crazy!"

A little craziness goes a long way, and neither Wilder nor Fury ever shied away from the nuttier side of their personalities. But when the bell rings in the opening round, all kidding gets shoved aside, and that’s when things get interesting.

“I feel like I’m at my very best right now. Mentally, physically and emotionally I’m ready to go. Everything is perfect. I just want to get in the ring and show action. Tyson Fury doesn’t know what he’s gotten himself into.

“As a true champion, I know how to adjust to any fighter that’s in front of me. My experience facing fighters of all styles has prepared me for this special fight. Every day I’m making adjustments and getting myself right so I can get my timing and style exactly how it needs to be.”

The stylistic differences between the two fighters are just some of what makes this match of special interest. Power, of course, is Wilder’s calling card. Even amidst his wild swinging while in the heat of battle, when he connects he can end it, with no muss or fuss or controversy. Fury by contrast is a boxer. He may be ungainly, not exactly the smoothest operator to ever lace on a pair of gloves, but he gets the job done, as his undefeated record suggests.

“Fury has height just like me and he also brings an awkward style like myself. He’s rangy, mobile and he believes he’s the best in the world. You’ll get two giants who are athletic and move around the ring like no one else in this sport.

“I don’t watch too much film or study guys past getting their style down and seeing how they use their styles. My trainers watch film and use that knowledge to give me advice throughout the fight. I find that my opponents fight differently depending on who they’re facing, so I can’t dwell too much on watching past fights.”

The improvisational manner in which Wilder fights has worked to his advantage. The same is true to some extent about Fury. And while there are plenty of doubters as far as Wilder is concerned, his TKO of dangerous Luis Ortiz in his last fight made believers of many who straddling the fence.

“Luis Ortiz was the most avoided fighter in the heavyweight division,” said Wilder, “and I understand why he had never gotten the title shot before. I’m the type of fighter who gives people opportunities and he was the fighter I needed to face to prove to the world what I’m all about.”

If that’s what Wilder is all about, let’s bring it on.

“This is not a game for me. Everyone has heard about what it’s like to be in the ring with me, but until you’re in there, you don’t know for sure that what you’ve been hearing is for real…I’m training for a certain type of mission. As a fighter I have to have the mindset that I must be ready for anything.

“They say that I have the power and he has the boxing skills. We’ll see on December 1st. It’s a puncher versus a boxer. I think the puncher is going to box his lights out, and then I’m going to knock his lights out.”