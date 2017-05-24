Three detectives announced they had come to arrest the champion for murdering his wife.

In his 1978 autobiography, “Joe Louis: My Story,” the boxer recalled being “scared shitless” during his brief time in custody…

It was supposed to be the pinnacle of Joe Louis’s amateur boxing career when he fought the light heavyweight champion of Poland 83 years ago this month.

“Watch Mr. Louis if you want to see a champion,” advised a Chicago Tribune headline two weeks before Joe and the seven other winners of the 1934 National Golden Gloves Tournament opposed a team of Polish all-stars at Chicago Stadium on May 23, 1934.

But the 22,400 fans that turned out for the heavily hyped event didn’t get a chance to, because instead of facing Walerjan Karpinski in the ring that night Louis ended up facing police detectives who said he had murdered his wife.

Until then it had been a stellar year for the 19-year-old Detroit ring prodigy, starting in February when Louis won the 175-pound Open class Detroit Golden Gloves title at Olympia Arena. He’d won the Novice light heavyweight championship in the Detroit Golden Gloves tournament the year before, but novice competitors didn’t advance to the Tournament of Champions sponsored by the Chicago Tribune since 1928. Louis did go to the finals of the ‘33 National AAU tournament in Boston, losing by decision to Chicago’s Max Marek.

The following year he was among 312 boxers from eight states participating in what the Tribune grandiosely called “the greatest event in sports.” With 10,524 customers at Chicago Stadium on opening night, February 27, “the big sensation,” the newspaper reported, “was Joe Louis, Detroit Negro.” He beat Harry Swanson of Chicago on points and stopped local Catholic Youth Organization champion Ray Wozniak in the third round. Louis’s quarter-final opponent the following night, Cooney Tucker of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, went out in the second round from a “a hard right to the jaw which traveled only six inches.” On March 9 Joe beat Arlo Soldati of Rockford, Illinois, in a semi-final match, and later that night won his diamond-studded golden glove and the 175-pound championship by defeating Joe Bauer of Cleveland despite a fractured right hand.

“Probably no amateur boxer during the seven years of Golden Gloves tournaments created such a favorable impression solely on the basis of ability as did Joe Louis,” reported the Tribune. “Without exception, Louis … was regarded as the outstanding boxer in the tournament. His cool mastery of attack, clever defense, and the power of his punches marked him as the best candidate for professional honors, when and if he wishes to take up boxing as a livelihood.”

A month later, Joe overcame three opponents, including Soldati and Bauer again, plus an “attack of boils,” to win the National AAU light heavyweight championship in St. Louis.

In the spring of 1931 the Tribune had imported a team of French amateur boxers to Chicago to challenge that year’s National Golden Gloves champions, and the international competition proved so popular it was repeated in succeeding years with teams from Germany and Ireland representing Europe. On May 4, 1934, eight Polish boxers and their lieges were seen off from Warsaw by thousands of cheering countrymen, and when they arrived at Union Station 10 days later for their match with the Golden Gloves champions at the Stadium on May 23, thousands of Chicagoans welcomed them and lined a parade route to City Hall. Attendance at a public reception for the visitors at Humboldt Park the next night was put at 100,000.

The same day the Polish team arrived in Chicago, Joe Louis came to town from Detroit weighing five pounds over the light heavyweight limit the Polish bureaucrats insisted would be strictly enforced under penalty of disqualification. The Trib said it wasn’t “much excess poundage for a big fellow,” but also reported that Arlo Soldati, a trim 173, was working out with the American team.

Walerjan Karpinski had no weight issues, and according to Donald Day of the Tribune he was the “hardest puncher on the Polish team” and “light on his feet and has a lightning fast left and right swing,” to boot. If it was Karpinski vs. Louis, wrote Day, “Chicago fans are going to see one of the best fights ever staged.”

By May 22 Joe was a mere “fraction of a pound” over 175, and though he “probably will be required to dry out,” said the Tribune, he was a virtual lock to oppose Karpinski.

The Polish boxer’s concerns were generic. “May my blows land where I aim them,” said Karpinski. “That is my chief thought. The second is that I have to win for the honor of my country.”

He didn’t. It wasn’t Joe Louis who defeated him, however, but Arlo Soldati (by decision). “Louis was a few ounces overweight and Poland demanded that he be disqualified,” explained the Tribune.

Several days passed before the newspaper got around to disclosing the whole bizarre turn of events that day, beginning with the weigh-in where Louis may in fact have been a hair over 175 pounds. The Polish officials did demand and receive his disqualification, and Arlo Soldati was designated as Joe’s replacement. But then the American officials decided not to “deprive Chicago’s boxing fans of the pleasure of seeing (Louis) box” after all and put him back in the lineup, though no matter what happened in the ring the official result would be a win by disqualification for Karpinski.

When the program started at 8:30 that night Joe was introduced with the other U.S. boxers. He was sitting in the stands in full ring gear and robe, waiting to go on, when three detectives from the South Bend, Indiana police department presented themselves at ringside and announced they had come to arrest the 175-pound Golden Gloves champion for murdering his wife three years before.

As Soldati hurriedly suited up, Joe was hustled off to the 11th St. police station and informed that he had been positively identified as George Smith, alleged killer of Mrs. George Smith in South Bend, by tipsters who recognized his photo in the Tribune.

The case against him fell apart, reported the Tribune, when it was pointed out to the Hoosier bulls that Louis was three inches shorter and 10 years younger than the man they sought, and had never been to South Bend nor married.

“From the time he was arrested at the Stadium until he was released,” noted the story, “Louis was in custody for less than an hour, but it was just long enough to rob him of the greatest triumph of his career.”

In his 1978 autobiography, “Joe Louis: My Story,” the boxer who became one of the greatest heavyweight champions recalled being “scared shitless” during his brief time in custody, and hearing later that the whole episode had been “trumped up” to keep him out of the ring that night.

But there was an upside. The incident, said Joe, instilled “a greater sense of my own importance – I was a threat to other boxers.”

Both foreign and domestic.