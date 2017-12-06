Luis Ortiz may lack that which separates champions from everyone else. (Hogan Photos)

On Friday, December 8, at Hialeah Park in Miami, Florida, in a fight televised live on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs), the star-crossed southpaw from Miami, Florida, by way Camaguey, Cuba, puts his perfect record on the line against Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (16-5-1, 13 KOs), the unknown 6-foot-7½-inch giant from Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Last week the WBC removed the sanctions it levied against Ortiz for failing another drug test. The whys and wherefores of the results are the stuff of science fiction and a small fine, a veritable slap on the wrist, has been deemed adequate punishment for having been caught cheating again.

But having blown his shot against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, Ortiz is still a project in search of credibility and the towering Mountain looks the part, at least from a safe distance.

But closer inspection reveals a fighter out of his depth. The biggest names on his roster are Bryant Jennings and current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Jennings stopped Martz in the second. Parker stopped him in the first.

And now it’s Ortiz’s turn. He is happy to be fighting “The Mountain.”

He is happy to be fighting anybody.

“I’m just thankful to be back in the sport I love so much,” said Ortiz. “I can’t wait to get some action and feel that ring and those gloves tight on my wrist.”

Currently ranked #3 by the WBA, Ortiz, even at 38, is a formidable fighter until proven otherwise. At 6-foot-4 he’s a small heavyweight by today’s standards, but he’s a better boxer than Wilder, Joshua, and Fury, and he can punch. All he may lack that which separates champions from everyone else.