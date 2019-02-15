Kings of The Ring—History of Heavyweight Boxing 1919-1990

By Boxing News on February 15, 2019
Some fights never get old, and the fights in this film are as fresh, as compelling as ever.


The BBC produced “Kings of The Ring – History of Heavyweight Boxing 1919-1990”  celebrates boxing’s marquee division. Comprehensive and nonjudgmental, it begins with Jess Willard’s victory over Jack Johnson in Cuba and runs through the Mike Tyson era. Among the boxers whose careers are detailed in this fine documentary are Jack Dempsey, Gene Tunney. Joe Louis, Max Schmeling, Primo Carnera, Rocky Marciano, Floyd Patterson, Sonny Liston, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and the aforementioned Mike Tyson. Some fights never get old, and the fights in this film are as fresh, as compelling as ever…

Kings of The Ring (Rare Documentary)



Fighter's Info

  • Muhammad Ali

  • Jack Dempsey

Real Name Cassius Marcellus Clay
Origin Louisville Kentucky USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.01.17 (77)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L5+D0=61
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.11 Trevor Berbick 19-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1980.10.02 Larry Holmes 35-0-0 L(RTD) 10/15
1978.09.15 Leon Spinks 7-0-1 W(UD) 15/15
1978.02.15 Leon Spinks 6-0-1 L(SD) 15/15
1977.09.29 Earnie Shavers 54-5-1 W(UD) 15/15
1977.05.16 Alfredo Evangelista 14-1-1 W(UD) 15/15

