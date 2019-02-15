Some fights never get old, and the fights in this film are as fresh, as compelling as ever.

The BBC produced “Kings of The Ring – History of Heavyweight Boxing 1919-1990” celebrates boxing’s marquee division. Comprehensive and nonjudgmental, it begins with Jess Willard’s victory over Jack Johnson in Cuba and runs through the Mike Tyson era. Among the boxers whose careers are detailed in this fine documentary are Jack Dempsey, Gene Tunney. Joe Louis, Max Schmeling, Primo Carnera, Rocky Marciano, Floyd Patterson, Sonny Liston, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and the aforementioned Mike Tyson. Some fights never get old, and the fights in this film are as fresh, as compelling as ever…