Kostya Tszyu vs. Jesse James Leija

By Boxing News on January 18, 2018
Kostya Tszyu was 29-1, his only loss going to Vince Philips in 2007. Leija was 43-5-2.

On January 19, 2003 at the Telstra Superdome in Melbourne, Australia, light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, originally from Serov, Russia, but fighting out of Sydney, Australia, defended his WBC/WBA/IBF titles against Jesse James Leija, from San Antonio, Texas. Tszyu was 29-1 going into the fight, his only loss coming at the hands of Vince Philips in 2007. Leija was 43-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

32) Kostya Tszyu vs Jesse James Leija-19.01.2003.avi



Fighter's Info

  • Kostya Tszyu

  • Jesse Leija

Origin Serov, Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.09.19 (49)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W31+L2+D0=34
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Trainer Johnny Lewis

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.06.04 Ricky Hatton 38-0-0 L(RTD) 11/12x3
2004.11.06 Sharmba Mitchell 55-3-0 W(TKO) 3/12
2003.01.19 Jesse James Leija 43-5-2 W(RTD) 6/12
2002.05.18 Ben Tackie 24-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2001.11.03 Zab Judah 27-0-0 W(TKO) 2/12
2001.06.23 Oktay Urkal 28-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

