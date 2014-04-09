Kostya Tszyu vs. Jesse James Leija
By Boxing News on January 18, 2018
Kostya Tszyu was 29-1, his only loss going to Vince Philips in 2007. Leija was 43-5-2.
On January 19, 2003 at the Telstra Superdome in Melbourne, Australia, light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, originally from Serov, Russia, but fighting out of Sydney, Australia, defended his WBC/WBA/IBF titles against Jesse James Leija, from San Antonio, Texas. Tszyu was 29-1 going into the fight, his only loss coming at the hands of Vince Philips in 2007. Leija was 43-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
rug carpet cleaning California 06:18pm, 09/04/2014
Excellent way of telling, and fastidious article to obtain facts
about my presentation subject, which i am going to deliver in school.