On July 29, 2000 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, WBC light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, from Sydney, Australia by way of Serov, Russia, defended his title against former super featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight Julio Cesar Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. Tszyu was 24-1 coming into the fight. Chavez was 102-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

