Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Kostya Tszyu
By Boxing News on July 28, 2018
Tszyu was 24-1 coming in. Chavez was 102-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On July 29, 2000 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, WBC light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, from Sydney, Australia by way of Serov, Russia, defended his title against former super featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight Julio Cesar Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. Tszyu was 24-1 coming into the fight. Chavez was 102-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Leigh 11:35pm, 08/05/2013
Not a classic by any means but Tszyu in his prime and Chavez near the end but using all his ring know how and cunning to try and stay in the fight, but Kostya could bang even without those Reyes on !
Darrell 08:32pm, 08/03/2013
Punished!