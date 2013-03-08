Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Kostya Tszyu

By Boxing News on July 28, 2018
Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Kostya Tszyu
Tszyu was 24-1 coming in. Chavez was 102-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 29, 2000 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, WBC light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, from Sydney, Australia by way of Serov, Russia, defended his title against former super featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight Julio Cesar Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. Tszyu was 24-1 coming into the fight. Chavez was 102-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

27) Kostya Tszyu vs Julio Cesar Chavez 29.07.2000.avi



Tags: Kostya Tszyu Julio Chavez July 29th 2000 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Leigh 11:35pm, 08/05/2013

    Not a classic by any means but Tszyu in his prime and Chavez near the end but using all his ring know how and cunning to try and stay in the fight, but Kostya could bang even without those Reyes on !

  2. Darrell 08:32pm, 08/03/2013

    Punished!

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Julio Cesar Chavez

  • Kostya Tszyu

Real Name Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez
Origin Ciudad Obregon Sonora Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.07.12 (56)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W107+L6+D2=115
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 68 inches
Trainer RÃ³mulo Quirarte

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.09.17 Grover Wiley 29-6-1 L(RTD) 5/10
2005.05.28 Ivan Robinson 32-9-2 W(UD) 10/10
2004.05.22 Frankie Randall 58-14-1 W(UD) 10/10
2003.11.22 Willy Wise 26-10-4 W(TKO) 2/10
2001.11.24 Terry Thomas 31-4-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2000.07.29 Kostya Tszyu 24-1-0 L(TKO) 6/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record