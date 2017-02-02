Kostya Tszyu vs. Sharmba Mitchell

By Boxing News on February 2, 2017
Kostya Tszyu was 25-1, his only loss coming at the hands of "Cool" Vince Phillips in 1997.

On February 3, 2001 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, aka The Thunder from Down Under, from Sydney, Australia by way of Serov, Russia, fought WBA light welterweight champion Sharmba Mitchell, from Tacoma Park, Maryland. Tszyu was 25-1, his only loss coming at the hands of Vince Phillips in 1997. Mitchell was 47-2, whose two losses were to Leavander Johnson and Stevie Johnston in 1994. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Kostya Tszyu vs Sharmba Mitchell I



Fighter's Info

  • Kostya Tszyu

  • Sharmba Mitchell

Origin Serov, Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.09.19 (48)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W31+L2+D0=34
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Trainer Johnny Lewis

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.06.04 Ricky Hatton 38-0-0 L(RTD) 11/12x3
2004.11.06 Sharmba Mitchell 55-3-0 W(TKO) 3/12
2003.01.19 Jesse James Leija 43-5-2 W(RTD) 6/12
2002.05.18 Ben Tackie 24-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2001.11.03 Zab Judah 27-0-0 W(TKO) 2/12
2001.06.23 Oktay Urkal 28-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record