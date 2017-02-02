Kostya Tszyu was 25-1, his only loss coming at the hands of "Cool" Vince Phillips in 1997.

On February 3, 2001 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, aka The Thunder from Down Under, from Sydney, Australia by way of Serov, Russia, fought WBA light welterweight champion Sharmba Mitchell, from Tacoma Park, Maryland. Tszyu was 25-1, his only loss coming at the hands of Vince Phillips in 1997. Mitchell was 47-2, whose two losses were to Leavander Johnson and Stevie Johnston in 1994. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…