Sergey Kovalev has fine skills and unmistakable power, but is vulnerable to master boxers who are also dirty fighters…

Saturday night at Traktor Sports Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia, in a fight televised live on ESPN+ and BT Sport, Sergey Kovalev (33-3-1. 28 KOs), the WBO light heavyweight champion from Kopeysk, Russia, will defend the title in his own backyard against unbeaten Anthony Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs), the two-fisted challenger from Hackney, London, United Kingdom, in what might possibly be a passing of the torch fight.

Having lost three of his last six fights, twice to Andre Ward in 2016 and 2017, and a KO loss to Eleider Alvarez last year, Kovalev, at age 36, may be on the tail-end of a distinguished career.

Twenty-eight-year-old Yarde, with his 94% knockout ratio, on paper looks to have the right stuff to dethrone the reigning and defending champ. But he has never fought an elite fighter, or anyone close to being an elite fighter, let alone an elite fighter in front of an adoring, partisan crowd, and he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

At the fight week presser, Kovalev treated the occasion as a homecoming of sorts. Yarde, all of whose previous bouts have been in England, just wants to get it on.

“I am indeed very pleased to be home,” said Kovalev. “We have a big fight ahead of us. We’ll try to do our best to come out happy and very pleased after the fight.”

Krusher wasn’t predicting a knockout, but seemed to imply a victory was in the offing.

“I understand Anthony Yarde’s ambitions,” he said. “He calls himself a lion but to me he is a cub. He is so young. I will have to get rid of all that baby fur off his skin so he will run away back home. It is clear he comes here and he wants to be like that. I have this experience. Now is my time.”

It’s hard to imagine that it’s still Kovalev’s time. He has fine skills and unmistakable power, but is vulnerable to master boxers who are also dirty fighters, neither of which necessarily applies to Yarde.

“The plans are to have all the belts and become an absolute champion,” continued Krusher. “I think there should be only one champion. We have four in our weight division, it’s not quite clear who is strongest. It would be great to decide amongst us who is strongest.”

There was talk of Canelo wanting to fight Kovalev, but talk is cheap and that particular talk appears to have gone nowhere, at least as yet.

“We did have an offer [from Canelo] but we can talk about that after Saturday night. Official agreements were already made with Anthony Yarde. My primary task is to defend the title. If the fight is still interesting for Canelo afterwards then okay.”

Yarde is as eloquent as Kovalev, and better behaved than Kovalev, whose racism and misogyny has derailed his being an ambassador for the sport. But Krusher is no more interested in sainthood than in relinquishing his title, whereas Yarde is just itching for a fight.

“This is my first time in Russia,” he said. “I’m enjoying myself, I’ve been treated well and I’m enjoying the country but I’m not nervous. This is why I’m smiling so much. Because where I’ve come from, I’ve rose very quickly to be here, so I’m happy to be at this level and I’m going to make the most of it.

“No disrespect to Kovalev, he’s been a champ for a long time, he’s unified, he’s been there and done it. I’m very ambitious and I’m literally just hungry and I want to get to that stage and change my life. I’m sure he wanted to change his life when he started so I’m at that stage now and I’m just aggressive with my approach and how hungry I am.

“I’m just going to literally go in the ring and be myself. I’m going to focus on myself, be the best that I can be and get the knockout victory because that’s what I feel like I need to do to win the fight.

“Life is about challenges and you don’t know if you can do something until you try. I’m here to do a job. It don’t matter who the crowd is rooting for, Kovalev would probably say the same…once you get in the ring, it’s you and your opponent and that’s all that matters.”

Kovalev vs. Yarde will be televised live from Russia, starting in the US at 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT.