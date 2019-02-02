Kovalev did something almost no one thought he could do. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

All too often, big punchers have myths or hype built up around them. Not only by the media and fans, but also by their own teams, who adorn their charges with nicknames to celebrate the fighter’s knockout power, and all too often don’t help the fighter stay grounded and remember their fundamental boxing techniques that will help him set up that power—at all levels of the sport.

Unfortunately, what often happens because of this is said fighter will finally face an opponent who doesn’t crumple when the puncher lands what are normally his knockout shots. The puncher is stunned. Then the opponent comes on, applying pressure and landing shots of his own. Because of the years of buying into his own hype, the puncher is now at a loss as to what to do, and often loses, sometimes even by knockout.

This is essentially what happened to Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev leading into tonight’s rematch with Eleider Alvarez. But Kovalev was able to come back and do something almost no one thought he could do.

Tonight, from Frisco, Texas, light heavyweight champion Eleider Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs) defended his WBO world title against Sergey Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) in a rematch of their stunning August 2018 contest. Most people expected the same result as the first fight, as I wrote earlier in the week. Not because Kovalev had lost, but because of his mental state in recent years, since his first loss to Andre Ward in 2016. Not many thought Kovalev could come back from that and change the way he was thinking, and hence, what he was doing to suffer those losses.

Since the first bout, Kovalev changed trainers and began working with superb coach Buddy McGirt, a former world champion fighter himself. Tonight, we saw what a difference a change in mindset (in Kovalev) and a great trainer can make.

Kovalev seemed to surprise Alvarez by boxing in the early rounds. He seemed a bit less concerned about the knockout, appearing to care more about moving well and keeping Alvarez off balance. When he could land his power, he did, but he didn’t seem to be only seeking it the way he once did.

Alvarez had his moments as well, but he wasn’t throwing as many punches as he did in their first encounter. Most importantly, he wasn’t throwing nearly as many body shots as he did in the first fight, which was key to how the fight played out. It seemed like Alvarez might be waiting for Kovalev to wear himself out down the stretch as opposed to doing the work he needed to do to ensure Kovalev couldn’t hang in the later rounds.

All credit must be given to Kovalev. He stuck to the game plan as the fight progressed, continuing to box very well and stick to basics. He was breathing through his mouth in the sixth, but he seemed to do a better job of taking his foot off the gas during the rounds when he was fatigued and held back on the volume punching he had become known for prior to his losses. Instead, he moved his feet, boxed, and focused on jabs or a jab followed by a right hand. Then more of the same.

It also appears McGirt has helped Kovalev develop his hook. While he tried to use one in his last few fights, it was never something that came together, but tonight, Kovalev utilized it to good effect, keeping Alvarez on his toes.

In Alvarez’s corner, Marc Ramsay implored his fighter to throw more punches, to jab more. It just didn’t happen.

In the last half of the fight, one had to wonder how Kovalev would hold up. Would his stamina issues raise up once again?

Surprisingly, they didn’t. He was clearly fatigued in the later rounds, but not to the degree he was in the fights he lost. He not only appeared to be in better shape than he’s been for quite a while, but he continued to think and hold back on his habitual volume punching when he was tired, and opted instead to box and take his time. It made all the difference.

Occasionally, Alvarez landed some clean and damaging punches that appeared to hurt Kovalev. But the Russian kept a cool head and took his time, and before long, Alvarez’s hands were again kept at home while Kovalev outboxed the champion.

In the end, the scorecards read 116-112 twice, and 120-108. How two judges could have seen four rounds for Alvarez escapes me, but it is unfortunately in line with the Texas commission’s reputation for poor officiating.

After the fight, Alvarez said, “I have no excuses. I knew if it went the distance, he would be the favorite, so I tried to press the fight.”

Kovalev thanked Buddy McGirt and his other coaches for stopping him from overtraining. “My amateur style was similar to how I worked today. When I first turned pro, I fought five, six times a year. I was always in shape. Now, working with Buddy, he’s [helping] bringing my skills back to what they were.”

When asked who he wants to face next, Kovalev said, “It doesn’t matter. I want to fight a champion. Who’s ready? I’m here to make history.” He mentioned Bivol and Beterbiev by name.

After losing by knockout to Andre Ward and, later, Eleider Alvarez, then coming back six months later to win the rematch against Alvarez in a manner no one thought he would—by simply, purely outboxing his opponent, not by knocking him out—Kovalev didn’t just win the title back. He earned it, and I suspect he feels it and appreciates it much more deeply this time than any of the other two times he won a world title.

Earlier on the card, lightweights Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) and Diego Magdaleno (31-3, 13 KOs) fought a 10-rounder. Magdaleno, an experienced southpaw, was thought to be Lopez’s best opponent so far as a pro, though to be clear, he was not expected to win.

Lopez was an accomplished amateur and it shows in his supremely well-rounded fundamentals. Often when Lopez is mentioned, people discuss his flashiness or his power. But what I feel is most impressive about him is the fact that he appears to be a well-rounded, complete fighter. He is a master of distance, has great timing, and his angles are fantastic.

From the beginning, Magdaleno showed a lot of heart and skill. He was fairly mobile, moving his feet in an effort to keep Lopez off balance and make him less effective. At times the tricky Magdaleno had success, landing a few clean punches on Lopez, but otherwise, it was Lopez’s show.

Lopez landed almost at will and utilized excellent footwork to get in proper position. Facing a southpaw in Magdaleno, Lopez got his lead foot inside Magdaleno’s, rather than outside (which is the position most tend to think is the most advantageous against a southpaw). But by doing this, Lopez was able to largely mitigate Magdaleno’s jab hand—he could simply bat it aside with his own lead hand, in essence reducing Magdaleno to one hand—his power hand.

As the rounds progressed, Lopez had begun to beat up Magdaleno. Magdaleno’s nose was busted up and bleeding from a cut over the bridge, perhaps broken. Yet Magdaleno’s corner, trainer Ismael Salas, didn’t stop the fight, and neither did the referee.

In the seventh, the punishment continued. Lopez landed almost at will on Magdaleno, who seemed dazed and out on his feet. The referee and Magdaleno’s corner unbelievably allowed the bout to continue. Finally, Lopez landed two concurrent left hooks upstairs on Magdaleno. The first was damaging enough, but the second was devastating, snapping Magdaleno’s head around and dropping him heavily.

It was clear the brave Magdaleno was done, but somehow the referee didn’t see this and gave the downed fighter an unnecessary count. Finally, after it was clear Magdaleno wasn’t rising, the referee waved it off. It was an atrocious bit of officiating that caused absolutely avoidable damage to Magdaleno, and it was surprising and disappointing that Diego’s corner also didn’t throw in the towel at any point to save their fighter.

