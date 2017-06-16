Kovalev Storms Out of Presser

By Caryn A. Tate on June 16, 2017
Kovalev Storms Out of Presser
To leave the media and fans in the lurch was downright unprofessional and disrespectful.

At the tail end of his remarks, Kovalev pointed a finger at the light heavyweight champion and said, “You get prepared”

On Thursday during the final press conference for Ward vs. Kovalev 2: The Rematch, challenger Sergey Kovalev made brief remarks at the podium. At the tail end of his talk, he turned and pointed a finger at light heavyweight champion Andre Ward and said, “You get prepared.” Ward responded, “You ain’t gonna do nothin’. Don’t point your finger at me.”

With that, Kovalev turned and left the presser, flanked by his head trainer John David Jackson and his manager Egis Klimas. Only Kathy Duva of Main Events was left from Team Kovalev for the remainder of the press conference.

While it’s understandable that all fighters, after a certain stage, are done talking and ready to fight. They all no doubt feel that way as fight day approaches. But to actually leave the media and fans in the lurch, depriving everyone involved with this fight of the traditional face-off that always occurs at the end of the final press conference, was downright unprofessional and disrespectful.

It will be interesting to see whether today’s weigh-in occurs as it’s traditionally supposed to. Watch the weigh-in live here, at 2:30pm PT: https://youtu.be/63OZ14qxCtA

Tags: Sergey Kovalev Andre Ward John David Jackson egis klimas Kathy Duva main events caryn a. tate

  1. Koolz 03:41pm, 06/16/2017

    He will leave it in the ring!
    Time to Krush!  Krusher!

    Time to box, time your shots, get a couple knock downs so you know you will win this time.

Fighter's Info

  • Sergey Kovalev

  • Andre Ward

Origin Kopeysk Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1983.04.02 (34)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W28+L0+D1=29
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 73 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.25 Nadjib Mohammedi 37-3-0 W(KO) 3/12
2015.03.14 Jean Pascal 29-2-1 W(TKO) 8/12
2014.11.08 Bernard Hopkins 55-6-2 W(UD) 12/12
2014.08.02 Blake Caparello 19-0-1 W(TKO) 2/12
2014.03.29 Cedric Agnew 26-0-0 W(KO) 7/12
2013.11.30 Ismayl Sillah 21-1-0 W(KO) 2/12

