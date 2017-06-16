To leave the media and fans in the lurch was downright unprofessional and disrespectful.

On Thursday during the final press conference for Ward vs. Kovalev 2: The Rematch, challenger Sergey Kovalev made brief remarks at the podium. At the tail end of his talk, he turned and pointed a finger at light heavyweight champion Andre Ward and said, “You get prepared.” Ward responded, “You ain’t gonna do nothin’. Don’t point your finger at me.”

With that, Kovalev turned and left the presser, flanked by his head trainer John David Jackson and his manager Egis Klimas. Only Kathy Duva of Main Events was left from Team Kovalev for the remainder of the press conference.

While it’s understandable that all fighters, after a certain stage, are done talking and ready to fight. They all no doubt feel that way as fight day approaches. But to actually leave the media and fans in the lurch, depriving everyone involved with this fight of the traditional face-off that always occurs at the end of the final press conference, was downright unprofessional and disrespectful.

It will be interesting to see whether today's weigh-in occurs as it's traditionally supposed to.

