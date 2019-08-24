After a worrisome eighth round, Kovalev brought down the curtain at 2:04 of round 11.

Saturday night at the Traktor Sports Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia, in a fight televised live on ESPN+, WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (33-3-1, 29 KOs), from Kopeysk, Russia, successfully defended his title by stopping game but outclassed Anthony Yarde (18-1, 17 KOs), from Hackney, London, United Kingdom, at 2:04 of round 11.

Yarde is nine years younger than Kovalev and has considerably less wear and tear than the champ. The early rounds were close and could have gone either way. Yarde, relying on his youth and fast hands, more than held his own, catching Kovalev with a slick check several times in the first four rounds, while Kovalev, who has forgotten more about boxing that Yarde may ever know, studied and much as punched his opponent, while working off a stiff left jab.

Kovalev drew first blood in round five from Yarde’s nose in round six and appeared to have taken charge of the fight in the middle rounds as his challenger began to tire.

Yarde returned to form in the seventh and was landing solid shots to Kovalev’s head and body. Suddenly looking his age, Kovalev was in serious trouble in the eighth round, having eaten numerous right hands from the resurgent Yarde.

But the resurgence didn’t last. Kovalev fought his way back into the fight in the ninth and almost stopped Yarde, who was gassed, in round 10. Having ceased punching back and wobbly-legged, Kovalev landed a jab which put the exhausted Yarde down for the count.

“He is strong,” said Kovalev after the fight. “He has good IQ, like good defense and he’s active, just not enough experience. I won by experience.”

It was an admirable performance by the losing fighter, whose relative youth couldn’t compete with Kovalev’s ring experience. But Kovalev, despite the victory, is a diminished fighter and the once-invincible Krusher may be a thing of the past.

With a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez looming, the red-haired wunderkind, if he was watching it live, would have liked what he saw. Even allowing for their difference in size, I can imagine Canelo, who is a superb body puncher, seeing something in the Kovalev of today that he knows can exploit to earn a victory.