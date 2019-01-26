Adam Kownacki proved two things Saturday night in Brooklyn. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Heavyweight Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs), the hard-hitting 29-year-old from Brooklyn by way of Lomza, Poland, proved two things Saturday night at the Barclays Center. The first is that he’s a much better fighter than Gerald Washington (19-3-1, 12 KOs), the fading contender from Vallejo, California, who he stopped at 1:09 of round two. The second is that you can’t judge a book (or a boxer-puncher) by its cover.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with red trim, Kownacki looks like he never met a pastry he didn’t like. With skin a whiter shade of pale and flesh as soft as vanilla pudding, it’s surprising he can move, let alone fight. But fight he can and fight he does, as his opponent discovered in four short minutes.

Fighting out of the red corner in black and gold, Washington looks ever inch a prizefighter. With his Mike Weaver body and impressive size he’s an intimidating presence. But when the punches started flying, Washington could run, if his 36-year-old legs could carry him, but he could not hide.

Kownacki landed punches like it was going out of style. He hurt Washington at the end of round one. The Californian stumbled to his corner at the bell.

Kownacki was on his opponent like white on rice in the second round. Landing at will on a man who was not firing back, Kownacki dropped Washington 37 seconds into the round. Up at nine on unsteady legs, Kownacki went for the kill. Fortunately no-nonsense Harvey Dock was in the ring and ten seconds later he waved it off.

“I trained hard for this fight,” said Kownacki. “I prepared for 10 hard rounds, but I’m glad I got it done and ended it as fast as I did. … We stuck with the game plan. I’m a pressure fighter. I worked on sitting down on my punches and I proved that I have great power when I do that.”

The loss is Washington’s third in four fights. It may be time for another former college football player to hang up the gloves the way he hung up the cleats.