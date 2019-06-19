“He is a good fighter. He has fought everybody from Deontay Wilder to Vitali Klitschko.”

On Saturday, August 3, headlining a tripleheader televised live on FOX & FOX Deportes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs), the 30-year-old slugger from Brooklyn by way of Lomza, from Poland, gets it on with 38-year-old Chris Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs), the former three-time title challenger from Escondido, California.

The fight will be a war, which is why it’s been designated the main event. Neither man is huge by today’s standards. Neither man has bulging muscles. They are built like Andy Ruiz Jr., who recently proved in his upset of Anthony Joshua that one can’t judge a book by its cover.

At Tuesday’s presser at the Barclays Center GEICO Atrium, this is what the fighters had to say.

“Arreola has been in there with everyone, so I know it’s a tough test,” said Kownacki. “He’s coming off two knockout wins, so I know he’ll be ready, but I’m more ready.”

Arreola comes to fight and fights as though he has nothing to lose. If he defies the odds and defeats Kownacki, a fourth title shot might be in the offing.

“I know it’s going to be competitive,” said Kownacki, “because Arreola is coming off of two knockout wins. It’s a do or die mood for him. Arreola is a good fighter. He has fought everybody from Deontay Wilder to Vitali Klitschko. [We’re] going to put on the Fight of the Year. We’re going to show that the big guys can really fight.”

Arreola seconded that emotion.

“Adam and I are going to put on a great fight,” he said. “As a fan, this is the kind of fight I’d want to watch. It’s going to be a fight that’s talked about for years.

“I’m nothing like the fighters he’s fought. I’m not an opponent. I’m here to fight. He’s going to have a tough time trying to put me out.

“The main thing that I’ve seen from Kownacki is that he throws a lot of punches. You just keep throwing punches and one of them is going to land and that’s what I see from him.”

And if one of those many punches lands, what then?

“I’m saying it now, if I lose, I’m retiring. But I’m not going to lose. I’m coming guns blazing to get this win.”